Denistranslator

Professional translator: Eng⇔Ru, It⇔Ru, It ⇔Eng

A multi-skilled, reliable & talented translator with a proven ability to translate written documents from a source language to a target language (Eng⇔Ru, It⇔Ru, It ⇔Eng). A quick learner who can absorb new ideas & can communicate clearly & effectively with people from all social & professional backgrounds. Well mannered, articulate & fully aware of diversity & multicultural issues. Flexible in the ability to adapt to challenges when they arise & at the same time remaining aware of professional roles & boundaries. Would like to work as a translator for a successful and ambitious company that offers great opportunities for career development and progression.