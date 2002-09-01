EXPERIENCE:
Software engineer
SPECIALIZATION:
General software design,
System analysis,
Biomedical signals processing (EEG, ECG),
GUI, System software,
Video capture/Video codecs,
Web design, Data base
COMPUTER LANGUAGES AND SYSTEMS:
C, OOP/OOD, C++, Pascal/Delphi,
Visual Basic, Java, Java Script, HTML, ASP,
SQL BASE, MS Access, MS SQL Server
Windows NT/2000/XP, Windows 9x, MS-DOS,
MS VC++ 4.0-6.0, .Net 2002/2003, MFC, STL, COM, DirectX, .Net Framework
Assembler (x86).
PERSONAL: Native Russian residing in Russia, age 24, male, good health, no addictions.
WORK EXPERIENCE
Company: ALLIED TESTING
City: Moscow, Russia
Time: 08/03/2006-Till now
Position: Software engineer
Duties: Software engineer
Project: “Quickcalc” project for Reuters company.
Time 08/03/2006– Till Now
TeamSize: 12
Role in project: Software engineer
Project Description: High-performance information service for financial professionals.
Work: ACTIVITIES: Software design and programming, GUI design: Visual Studio 2003,.NET,Visual C++,C#,Managed C++.
Company: Auriga, Inc. (Auriga SDC in Moscow)
City: Moscow, Russia
Time: 11/05/2005-08/03/2006
Position: Software engineer
Duties: Software engineer
Project: “Convictions” for CROC company.
Time 20/07/2005– 08/03/2006
TeamSize: 5
Role in project: Software engineer
Project Description: System of the convictions registration.
Work: ACTIVITIES: Software design and programming, GUI design, Database Design, ASP: Visual Studio 2003, UML, Rational Rose
Project: Draeger WinCE S14 Cockpit
Time 11/05/2005– 01/06/2005
TeamSize: 2
Role in project: Software engineer
Project Description: Transfer Draeger Medical S14 Project from Microsoft Windows 2000 platform to Microsoft Windows CE 5.0 platform.
Work: ACTIVITIES: Software design and programming, GUI design, development GDI++ emulation for Microsoft Windows CE 5.0. TOOLS: Microsoft eMbedded Visual C++, Platform Builder for Microsoft Windows CE 5.0
Project: Draeger S14 Automated Testing
Time 01/06/2005– 20/07/2005
TeamSize: 1
Role in project: Software engineer
Project Description: Automated testing for Draeger Medical S14 Project
Work: ACTIVITIES: Development test scripts for Rational Robot, development testing utilities on MSVisual Studio .Net 2003. TOOLS: Rational TestManager, Rational Robot, MSVisual Studio .Net 2003
Company: Caloris Planitia Technologies (INDIA)
City: Taganrog, Russia (outsource job)
Time: 2004
Position: Software engineer
Project Description: PROJECT: Video player that can play back High Definition WMV files and Macromedia Flash files. It can move seamlessly from one file playing to another.
Work: MS VC++ .Net, DirectX.
Company: R&D "Medicom-MTD" Ltd.
City: Taganrog, Russia
Time: 01/09/2002 – 30/04/2005
Position: Software engineer
Duties: Software engineer
Project: SLEEP ANALYSIS
Time 01/10/2004 – 30/04/2005
TeamSize: 3
Role in project: Software engineer
Project Description: SLEEP ANALISYS for Holter-EEG monitoring
Work: ACTIVITIES: Software design and programming, GUI design, Biomedical signals processing TOOLS: MS VC++ .Net, MS Project, MS Office
Project: ECG STRESS-TESTS (ANCAR-131)
Time: 05/09/2003-30/09/2004
TeamSize: 5
Role in project: Software engineer
Project Description: ECG Stress-Tests: with the availability of a veloergometer, the user may arrange a fully functional veloergometry complex. (More details on project may be viewed at: http://www.medicom-mtd.com/eng/Home/gl_products_cardio.htm )
Work: ACTIVITIES: Software design and programming, system design, GUI design, preparation of project docs, TOOLS: MS VC++ .Net, MS Project, MS Office, Install Shield 5.0
Project: PORTABLE 12-CHANNEL CARDIOANALYSER (ANCAR-131)
Time: 03/02/2003 – 01/09/2003
TeamSize: 6
Role in project: Software engineer
Project Description: PORTABLE 12-CHANNEL CARDIOANALYSER (More details on project may be viewed at: http://www.medicom-mtd.com/eng/Home/gl_products_cardio.htm )
Work: ACTIVITIES: Software design and programming, system design, GUI design, preparation of project docs, TOOLS: MS VC++ .Net, MS Project, MS Office, Install Shield 5.0
Project: VECTORCARDIOGRAPHY
Time: 05/09/2002-01/02/2003
TeamSize: 1
Role in project: Software engineer
Project Description: Construction of VCG in three projections X,Y,Z. More details on project may be viewed at: (http://www.medicom-mtd.com/eng/Home/gl_products_cardio.htm )
Work: ACTIVITIES: Project management, general software design, system design, GUI design, printing, preparation of project docs. TOOLS: MS VC++ 6.0 SP5, MFC, MS Project, MS Office
EDUCATION:
TSURE (Taganrog State University of Radioengineering) (1999-2004)
Faculty of automatics and computer technology, Department "Software"
Given qualification: Bachelor of technics and technology on speciality “Software for computers and automated systems”,
Given qualification: Software Engineer on speciality “Software for computers and automated systems”