EXPERIENCE:

Software engineer

SPECIALIZATION:

General software design,

System analysis,

Biomedical signals processing (EEG, ECG),

GUI, System software,

Video capture/Video codecs,

Web design, Data base

COMPUTER LANGUAGES AND SYSTEMS:

C, OOP/OOD, C++, Pascal/Delphi,

Visual Basic, Java, Java Script, HTML, ASP,

SQL BASE, MS Access, MS SQL Server

Windows NT/2000/XP, Windows 9x, MS-DOS,

MS VC++ 4.0-6.0, .Net 2002/2003, MFC, STL, COM, DirectX, .Net Framework

Assembler (x86).

PERSONAL: Native Russian residing in Russia, age 24, male, good health, no addictions.

WORK EXPERIENCE

Company: ALLIED TESTING

City: Moscow, Russia

Time: 08/03/2006-Till now

Position: Software engineer

Duties: Software engineer

Project: “Quickcalc” project for Reuters company.

Time 08/03/2006– Till Now

TeamSize: 12

Role in project: Software engineer

Project Description: High-performance information service for financial professionals.

Work: ACTIVITIES: Software design and programming, GUI design: Visual Studio 2003,.NET,Visual C++,C#,Managed C++.

Company: Auriga, Inc. (Auriga SDC in Moscow)

City: Moscow, Russia

Time: 11/05/2005-08/03/2006

Position: Software engineer

Duties: Software engineer

Project: “Convictions” for CROC company.

Time 20/07/2005– 08/03/2006

TeamSize: 5

Role in project: Software engineer

Project Description: System of the convictions registration.

Work: ACTIVITIES: Software design and programming, GUI design, Database Design, ASP: Visual Studio 2003, UML, Rational Rose

Project: Draeger WinCE S14 Cockpit

Time 11/05/2005– 01/06/2005

TeamSize: 2

Role in project: Software engineer

Project Description: Transfer Draeger Medical S14 Project from Microsoft Windows 2000 platform to Microsoft Windows CE 5.0 platform.

Work: ACTIVITIES: Software design and programming, GUI design, development GDI++ emulation for Microsoft Windows CE 5.0. TOOLS: Microsoft eMbedded Visual C++, Platform Builder for Microsoft Windows CE 5.0

Project: Draeger S14 Automated Testing

Time 01/06/2005– 20/07/2005

TeamSize: 1

Role in project: Software engineer

Project Description: Automated testing for Draeger Medical S14 Project

Work: ACTIVITIES: Development test scripts for Rational Robot, development testing utilities on MSVisual Studio .Net 2003. TOOLS: Rational TestManager, Rational Robot, MSVisual Studio .Net 2003

Company: Caloris Planitia Technologies (INDIA)

City: Taganrog, Russia (outsource job)

Time: 2004

Position: Software engineer

Project Description: PROJECT: Video player that can play back High Definition WMV files and Macromedia Flash files. It can move seamlessly from one file playing to another.

Work: MS VC++ .Net, DirectX.

Company: R&D "Medicom-MTD" Ltd.

City: Taganrog, Russia

Time: 01/09/2002 – 30/04/2005

Position: Software engineer

Duties: Software engineer

Project: SLEEP ANALYSIS

Time 01/10/2004 – 30/04/2005

TeamSize: 3

Role in project: Software engineer

Project Description: SLEEP ANALISYS for Holter-EEG monitoring

Work: ACTIVITIES: Software design and programming, GUI design, Biomedical signals processing TOOLS: MS VC++ .Net, MS Project, MS Office

Project: ECG STRESS-TESTS (ANCAR-131)

Time: 05/09/2003-30/09/2004

TeamSize: 5

Role in project: Software engineer

Project Description: ECG Stress-Tests: with the availability of a veloergometer, the user may arrange a fully functional veloergometry complex. (More details on project may be viewed at: http://www.medicom-mtd.com/eng/Home/gl_products_cardio.htm )

Work: ACTIVITIES: Software design and programming, system design, GUI design, preparation of project docs, TOOLS: MS VC++ .Net, MS Project, MS Office, Install Shield 5.0

Project: PORTABLE 12-CHANNEL CARDIOANALYSER (ANCAR-131)

Time: 03/02/2003 – 01/09/2003

TeamSize: 6

Role in project: Software engineer

Project Description: PORTABLE 12-CHANNEL CARDIOANALYSER (More details on project may be viewed at: http://www.medicom-mtd.com/eng/Home/gl_products_cardio.htm )

Work: ACTIVITIES: Software design and programming, system design, GUI design, preparation of project docs, TOOLS: MS VC++ .Net, MS Project, MS Office, Install Shield 5.0

Project: VECTORCARDIOGRAPHY

Time: 05/09/2002-01/02/2003

TeamSize: 1

Role in project: Software engineer

Project Description: Construction of VCG in three projections X,Y,Z. More details on project may be viewed at: (http://www.medicom-mtd.com/eng/Home/gl_products_cardio.htm )

Work: ACTIVITIES: Project management, general software design, system design, GUI design, printing, preparation of project docs. TOOLS: MS VC++ 6.0 SP5, MFC, MS Project, MS Office

EDUCATION:

TSURE (Taganrog State University of Radioengineering) (1999-2004)

Faculty of automatics and computer technology, Department "Software"

Given qualification: Bachelor of technics and technology on speciality “Software for computers and automated systems”,

Given qualification: Software Engineer on speciality “Software for computers and automated systems”