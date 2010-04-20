Програмист Java, C++
КОНТАКТЫ:
e-mail: [email protected]
skype: cheshurskij_kot
icq: 225088086
Skills
• Understanding the principles of the OOP.
• C/C++
• JavaSE.
• understanding J2EE(JSP,Servlets,JDBC).
• java script
• HTML, CSS.
• XML.
• SQL.
• NetBeans.
• Operating systems: Windows, Linux.
• Intermidiat English.
.
Familiar with the following languages, technologies and principles:
•Collection Framework
• JUnit
• WinApi.
• OpenGL.
• C#; Assembler for x86.
Прикладное ПО
нет отзывов
от $10
от 1 дня
#863
Веб-программирование
нет отзывов
от $10
от 1 дня
#4268