Програмист Java, C++

КОНТАКТЫ:

e-mail: [email protected]

skype: cheshurskij_kot

icq: 225088086

Skills

• Understanding the principles of the OOP.

• C/C++

• JavaSE.

• understanding J2EE(JSP,Servlets,JDBC).

• java script

• HTML, CSS.

• XML.

• SQL.

• NetBeans.

• Operating systems: Windows, Linux.

• Intermidiat English.

.

Familiar with the following languages, technologies and principles:

•Collection Framework

• JUnit

• WinApi.

• OpenGL.

• C#; Assembler for x86.