Employment History:

- GroundTransport Coordinator at 550 Year of Kazakh Khanate Ceremony, Balich Worldwide Shows, (Astana, Kazakhstan) (2015)

- ManagingDirector, Most Multibrand Car Service (Bar, Montenegro) (2014-2015)

- Head of supply and logistics Department, Klimat Project (Kiev, Ukraine) (2013-2014)

- Manager of Car Parts Selection and Retail ,‘AvtoBanya’ Multibrand Car Service (Kiev, Ukraine) (2012-2013)

- Manager of Car Parts Selection and Retail, ‘PokrovskyAlliance’ Multibrand Car Service (Donetsk, Ukraine) (2010-2012)

- StageManager at the 20th Anniversary of Independence of Turkmenistan(Ashgabad, Turkmenistan) (2011)

- Manager of Car Parts Selection and Retail, ‘MirZapchastey’ Multibrand Car Service (Donetsk, Ukraine) (2009-2010)

- Salesman/Consultant of Gadgets, Hardware Store ‘COMFY’ (Donetsk, Ukraine) (2008-2009)

- Salesman/Consultant of Gadgets, Gift Shop ‘Wow Shop’(Donetsk, Ukraine) (2007-2008)

- Salesman/Consultant of Gadgets, Furniture Shop ‘Mir Mebely’(Donetsk, Ukraine) (2007)

Languages: Russian (native), Ukrainian (native), English(intermediate); Serbian (Intermediate)