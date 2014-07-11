ElenaZhaivoronok

EDUCATION
- 2009 — 2010 Kharkiv National Technical University of Radio electronics, School of applied mathematics and management, Department of economic cybernetics. Master’s degree with honors.
- 2005 — 2009 Nova Kakhovka Polytechnic Institute, School of Economics, Department of economic cybernetics. Bachelor’s degree with honors.
- 2003 — 2005 Nova Kakhovka Technical-economical Lyceum. Majors: Mathematics, Physics, Computer Sciences and Basic Programming, Economics.
CSE (with honors) obtained in June 2005
- 1994 — 2003 Nova Kakhovka secondary school №10.
- 2010 Combined networks administration courses
- 2005 Basic accounting professional courses
- 1997 — 2002 School of arts (painting)
SIGMA UKRAINE
- Jan-2012 – June-2013.
Working in .NET document store system and list of corresponding portals for representation separated data in integrated frames to other resources.
Responsibilities: functional testing, Ad Hoc testing, smoke testing, regression testing, compatibility/backward compatibility testing; test documentation creation and update; new features investigation; testing results documentation preparation; client’s issues verification and analysis; estimation; mentoring – preparation educational plan for student and involving student to main testing process on the project.
- Oct-2011 – Dec-2011
- Sept-2011-Oct-2011
- July-2011 – Aug-2011
- Jan-2011 – Jun-2011
Working in medical .NET project as second Test Engineer and as single tester while acceptance period.
Responsibilities: functional testing, regression testing, integration testing; test documentation update, testing result documents preparation; client’s issues verification and analysis.
Testing web publisher project, based on .NET.
Responsibilities: project estimation; functional testing, usability testing; test documentation creation.
Testing XML import applications for project, based on .NET.
Responsibilities: functional testing; integration testing for implemented modules.
Ipad application testing as single test engineer.
Responsibilities: planning test activities, mind map creation (which used as test cases); functional testing, regression testing, UI testing, Usability testing; test documentation creation.
Game project (Based on Flash) testing.
Responsibilities: test documentation creation; functional testing.
Working with system providing a web toolkit integrated with Commerce Server for .NET web-shop. Solution provided web based interface for managing all web-shop data bypassing the direct interaction with Commerce Server Managers.
Responsibilities: functional testing, regression testing, usability testing, UI testing, compatibility testing, integration testing, acceptance testing, smoke testing; test-cases development; preparing check-lists for smoke testing; application analysis and mind-map creation; user guide and HowTo (step-by-step) guides for customers development; working with SQL (query level); trainings for new staff.
Testing web tools, integrated with Commerce Server for .NET web-shop.
Responsibilities: functional and integration testing; UI and usability testing.
Working with Html-to-RTF conversion system:
Responsibilities: functional and regression testing.
Aug-2010 – Jan-2011
Work in education web-projects (.NET): store information about educational staff, goals, other info; create financial reports.
Responsibilities: functional testing, manual testing, regression testing, usability testing, UI testing, compatibility testing; test-case development, user guides and project documentation development, user permissions tests.
NOVA KAKHOVKA TECHNICAL-ECONOMICAL LYCEUM
2007 – 2008 Teacher of IT-science (8-9 grades).