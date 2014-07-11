ElenaZhaivoronok

EDUCATION

CSE (with honors) obtained in June 2005

SIGMA UKRAINE

Jan-2012 – June-2013. Working in .NET document store system and list of corresponding portals for representation separated data in integrated frames to other resources. Responsibilities: functional testing, Ad Hoc testing, smoke testing, regression testing, compatibility/backward compatibility testing; test documentation creation and update; new features investigation; testing results documentation preparation; client’s issues verification and analysis; estimation; mentoring – preparation educational plan for student and involving student to main testing process on the project.

Oct-2011 – Dec-2011

Working in medical .NET project as second Test Engineer and as single tester while acceptance period.

Responsibilities: functional testing, regression testing, integration testing; test documentation update, testing result documents preparation; client’s issues verification and analysis.

Testing web publisher project, based on .NET.

Responsibilities: project estimation; functional testing, usability testing; test documentation creation.

Testing XML import applications for project, based on .NET.

Responsibilities: functional testing; integration testing for implemented modules.

Sept-2011-Oct-2011

Ipad application testing as single test engineer.

Responsibilities: planning test activities, mind map creation (which used as test cases); functional testing, regression testing, UI testing, Usability testing; test documentation creation.

July-2011 – Aug-2011

Game project (Based on Flash) testing.

Responsibilities: test documentation creation; functional testing.

Jan-2011 – Jun-2011

Working with system providing a web toolkit integrated with Commerce Server for .NET web-shop. Solution provided web based interface for managing all web-shop data bypassing the direct interaction with Commerce Server Managers.

Responsibilities: functional testing, regression testing, usability testing, UI testing, compatibility testing, integration testing, acceptance testing, smoke testing; test-cases development; preparing check-lists for smoke testing; application analysis and mind-map creation; user guide and HowTo (step-by-step) guides for customers development; working with SQL (query level); trainings for new staff.

Testing web tools, integrated with Commerce Server for .NET web-shop.

Responsibilities: functional and integration testing; UI and usability testing.

Working with Html-to-RTF conversion system:

Responsibilities: functional and regression testing.