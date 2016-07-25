Eniakni

Test Engineer SummaryI am very interested in opportunities of growing as Quality Assurance engineer. I have a profound theoretical knowledge as an engineer for Quality Assurance as well as practical experience in several projects, mentioned below. My goal is to get more experience and knowledge in real Quality Assurance process.Skills

  • Testing Process understanding
  • Testing Execution
  • Requirements Analysis
  • Requirements Testing
  • Test Planning
  • Test Cases development
  • Bug Finding and Reporting
  • Windows, Mac OS
  • Teamwork
  • Base knowledge Scrum methodology
  • Strong communication skills
  • Patience, assiduity, attention to details, observation
  • Flexible thinking, high education potential
  • Intelligent abstract thinking, ability for analytical work
  • Heightened degree of responsibility
ExperienceProject: Networks application. June 2016Responsibilities:
  • Test Cases development
  • Requirements Analysis
  • Requirements Testing
  • Test Planning
  • Bug Finding
  • Bug Reporting
Project: http://beta.decemberboys.com.ua/ July 2016Responsibilities:
  • Communication with customer
  • Requirements Analysis
  • Test Planning
  • Test Cases development
  • Bug Finding
  • Bug Reporting in TFS
  • Test Result Report (TRR)
Education“Basic course QA”, June - July 2016 WWW.ITEDUCATE.COM.UA