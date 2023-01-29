Evelina_Iliuk

UX/UI Designer

?? Привіт!



Мене звати Евеліна, я веб-дизайнер з України. В сфері дизайну 1 рік.

Маю хороші навчики в Figma також володію Adobe Photoshop та Adobe Illustrator.

З радістю допоможу Вам створити якісний та унікальний дизайн за Вашими побажаннями.

Портфоліо можна переглянути на Behance

Відкрита до обговорення проєкту як по відеозв?язку так і в месенджері зручному для Вас.

?? Hello!

My name is Evelina, I am a web designer from Ukraine. 1 year in the field of design.

I have good skills in Figma, I also know Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator.

I will gladly help you create a high-quality and unique design according to your wishes.

The portfolio can be viewed on Behance at the link: https://www.behance.net/09dbc43b

Open to discuss the project both by video call and in the messenger convenient for you.