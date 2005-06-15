FedorBabenkov

About me

I am Fedor, a passionate Junior Frontend Developer with a year of experience in creating websites and designs. With a keen eye for detail and a drive for innovation, I have successfully completed over 3 projects, showcasing my proficiency in both web development and design. Although I currently possess designs of these projects, they were independently conceptualized and crafted by me. My dedication to honing my skills and staying updated with the latest industry trends fuels my commitment to delivering high-quality and visually appealing websites.

Skills:

  • Web Development

  • Frontend Development

  • Website Design

  • UI/UX Design

Tools:

  • HTML5

  • CSS3

  • JavaScript

  • Figma

  • React

I am enthusiastic about collaborating on new projects and contributing my creative expertise to achieve exceptional results.

Let's create something remarkable together!

My web designs works:

https://www.figma.com/file/F8IaNgLXsfITKVnJggnN2e/New-Era?type=design&node-id=0%3A3&mode=design&t=XudydtBk9YfxPEEq-1

https://www.figma.com/file/Ar9LXZdpYRAzqrLZj9Igt0/New-Era-Before?type=design&node-id=0%3A1&mode=design&t=7Dy4kSOENH30gPnO-1

