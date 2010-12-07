Personal Information:
Evgeniy V. Simonov.
St. Petersburg, Finskiy pereulok d.9, kv. 16.
Cell phone: +7 (921) 563-10-32, e-mail: [email protected], Web: http://vkontakte.ru/fukyo
Objective To contribute outstanding skills to achieving your company's goals as a community manager.
The software of ADP equipment and the automated systems, Information Technology, Nojabrsk College of IT, Nojabrsk, Russia.
Work Experience.
February 2010 - August 2010 Sales Department Manager - IT Helpdesk, Sales Department, Selfemployed "Krivoruchenko", St. Petersburg, Russia.
- Negotiations arrangement.
- Office work.
- Offtake.
- Experienced PC user (Microsoft Office applications first of all).
- Controls and manages the platform requirements, configuration and results. Configures all the network elements with the network management elements provided as part of the Solution.
June 1996 - nowadays Hardcore Gamer, Game, Games Industry, Earth.
Skills: Microsoft Office (Word, Excel), 1C, Outlook Express, Photoshop, etc.
Languages: native Russian, working knowledge English.