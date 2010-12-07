Personal Information:

Evgeniy V. Simonov.

St. Petersburg, Finskiy pereulok d.9, kv. 16.

Cell phone: +7 (921) 563-10-32, e-mail: [email protected], Web: http://vkontakte.ru/fukyo

Objective To contribute outstanding skills to achieving your company's goals as a community manager.

The software of ADP equipment and the automated systems, Information Technology, Nojabrsk College of IT, Nojabrsk, Russia.

Work Experience.

February 2010 - August 2010 Sales Department Manager - IT Helpdesk, Sales Department, Selfemployed "Krivoruchenko", St. Petersburg, Russia.

- Negotiations arrangement.

- Office work.

- Offtake.

- Experienced PC user (Microsoft Office applications first of all).

- Controls and manages the platform requirements, configuration and results. Configures all the network elements with the network management elements provided as part of the Solution.

June 1996 - nowadays Hardcore Gamer, Game, Games Industry, Earth.

Skills: Microsoft Office (Word, Excel), 1C, Outlook Express, Photoshop, etc.

Languages: native Russian, working knowledge English.