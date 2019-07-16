Sales and Marketing Consultant

Prospective business and marketing consultant with deep knowledge in thefield of business development, improving the efficiency of financial processes,

developing a corporate culture to ensure sales growth and net profit. Competent

in strategic planning and advising senior managers. Showed high efficiency in

the development of the brand and increasing its awareness of social networks. I

have extensive experience in the development of online sales, including through

market-places. Highly organized, I have a creative and non-trivial approach to

the strategic planning of projects in the difficult market and economic

conditions. I carry out the expertise of startups qualitatively , I have been

engaged in business development in Central Asia for more than 10 years. I have

a successful experience in consulting large foreign companies (KOHLER.CO,

JacobDelafon, Aquanet).