Prospective business and marketing consultant with deep knowledge in thefield of business development, improving the efficiency of financial processes,
developing a corporate culture to ensure sales growth and net profit. Competent
in strategic planning and advising senior managers. Showed high efficiency in
the development of the brand and increasing its awareness of social networks. I
have extensive experience in the development of online sales, including through
market-places. Highly organized, I have a creative and non-trivial approach to
the strategic planning of projects in the difficult market and economic
conditions. I carry out the expertise of startups qualitatively , I have been
engaged in business development in Central Asia for more than 10 years. I have
a successful experience in consulting large foreign companies (KOHLER.CO,
JacobDelafon, Aquanet).