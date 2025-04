GeneralCoconut

Письменный и устный перевод Eng-Rus/Rus-Eng

EDUCATIONRussian State University for the Humanities Moscow, Russia - Further vocational education, Translator 2019Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Moscow, Russia - Master's degree, International Financial Management 2015Finance University under the Government of Russian Federation Moscow, Russia - Bachelor’s degree, International Economic Relations 2013Universitaet Wien Austria, Vienna - Exchange program, International Business 2012

WORK & LEADERSHIP EXPERIENCECeramic Cat - Online shop Moscow, RussiaProject manager May 2015 – up to the present momentCaterpillar Financial Ltd. Moscow, RussiaSales & Marketing Department Assistant Jun. 2013–March 2015

ELMY-Trade (Midcap decorative goods manufacturer and distributor) Moscow, RussiaSales & Marketing Manager Sep.2009 – May 2013SKILLS, ACTIVITIES & INTERESTSLanguages: English – fluent, German – basic, Russian – native languageTechnical Skills: MS Advanced user, 1C Warehouse, Visual Basic, R, Homenet Leasing, PhotoshopInterests: Music writing (electronic music), mountain skiing