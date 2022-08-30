Golt_js

Андрей Мелехов Golt_js

 
28 лет
3 года на фриланс-бирже
Был
3 года назад

Professional summary

  • 1.5 years of using Javascript to build websites and SPAs;
  • Creating static and responsive cross-browser websites with a lot of CSS3 and Javascript animations;
  • Team Development of Single Page Applications;
  • Work and creation of REST APIs;
I have good knowledge of:

  • HTML (Semantic, Responsive, Adaptive layout);
  • CSS (CSS3 animations, SASS, CSS, FlexBox);
  • Javascript (ES5 / ES6);
  • Typescript;
  • Angular2 (Rxjs, Angular Material, PrimeNg);
  • Nodejs (Express, Nest.js, Graphql, Prisma);