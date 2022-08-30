Professional summary
- 1.5 years of using Javascript to build websites and SPAs;
- Creating static and responsive cross-browser websites with a lot of CSS3 and Javascript animations;
- Team Development of Single Page Applications;
- Work and creation of REST APIs;
- HTML (Semantic, Responsive, Adaptive layout);
- CSS (CSS3 animations, SASS, CSS, FlexBox);
- Javascript (ES5 / ES6);
- Typescript;
- Angular2 (Rxjs, Angular Material, PrimeNg);
- Nodejs (Express, Nest.js, Graphql, Prisma);
Я против войны в Украине!