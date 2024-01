Gracefffff

Java developer

I am Java Developer. I started programming on C/C++ and C# languages. I am writing at Java for 2.5 years. Now, I am working at luxoft as java software developer for 1 year, working on project for large postal company. I have bachelor education level in IT. My skills: Java, Spring, RESTful API, Maven, JDBC, Python, PostgreSQL. Have experience in spring, CSS, HTML, typescript, working with DBs, RabbitMq, Keycloak. I always try to improve my skills and learn something new.

upwork profile:

https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~018244daa6365d5b0b