Hayk Kyureghyan

Personal Information

 Permanent Address: Republic of Armenia, Yerevan city, Nazarbekyn 22, apt.- 48

 Date Of Birth: 1983

 Home Phone: 010 39 83 48 , 055 02 09 06

 E- mail [email protected]

Army

2005-2007, artilleryman

Education

2000-2005 Yerevan State Polytechnic Institute; Department of electrical engineering

Technical summary

 System Administrator

 AutoCad

 Visual Basic

 Flash, WebDesign,VB script, HTML, CSS ,Dreamweaver

 Common used software components: Ms-Windows, Ms-Office, PhotoShop, CorelDrow, ….

 MS Office

Professional experience

Languages

03.2009 - 08.2009 “REDINET” CJSC design engineer

10.2010 – now “Yerevan State Medical Institute” electrical engineer

English, Russian, Armenian(native)

