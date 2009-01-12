Более трёх лет опыта в SEO

SEO it was something that I leaned working on my own projects (http://mp3forum.com.ua/, http://horses.in.ua/, etc.) Then I realize that this knowledge I can use for my part time jobs, as a fulltime job I’m working as Business Analyst in IT Company.

Usually first I make sure that client site is ‘SEO friendly’, than I do initial submitting to directories, social bookmarks, etc. Then comes analytics, I prefer to use Google Analytics, I study results in order to pick up a needed keyword and push it more, there're some ways of doing it.

In my last freelance project (February, 2008 till October 2008) I lead a team of 3 writers and we archived quite good results: site had about 10.000 unpick visitors per day, after 6 month we had more that 30.000

For some of my projects we used Google AdWords, it required some analysis and imaginations, but it worked quite well.

Please feel free to ask any additional questions.