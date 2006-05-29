Ihor Serbin.

I'm looking for freelance work.

Language

ANSI C, C++, Visual C++, SQL, Assembler, Delphi.

Technologies

Windows (COM, Networking, Services, DDK)

Web (HTML, PHP, XML, XML Schema )

Inter-process communication (Sockets, Win Sockets, Pipes, Shared Memory)

Network Protocols(IP, TCP, UDP, IPX, HTTP, FTP, SMTP)

Platforms (Windows NT, Windows 9x/Me, UNIX, Linux, FreeBSD)

DBMS (InterBase, MySQL, MS SQL 2000, Oracle)

Deployment, Packaging (InstallShield)

Analysis

UML

Large experience working with protocols RS232, RS485 (serial ports), client-server applications,

multithreading applications.

E-mail: [email protected]

ICQ: 133061905

www: http://adiv-soft.com

tel.: +380(67)7041393