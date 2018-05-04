Inna_Fedosova

Expert in Internet Marketing

I am a professional expert in the field of Internet marketing and advertising. I have high skills in organizing strategic work and planning. My goal is to develop new projects and increase the profitability of the client by developing an effective strategy and using modern approaches in work.

Since 2014 I have been working in IT. I have experience in drafting commercial proposals, conducting business negotiations with clients, resolving legal issues on contracts, and organizing and managing a sales department.

From 2014 to 2015 she was the teacher of the course of Contex advertising at the Seo Education Internet Marketing School.

My experience and skills will help you to effectively organize work in the field of Internet marketing. I will be glad to cooperate with you!