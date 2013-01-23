High- school education: School №81. Graduated with silver medal (with only one B in certificate)

Higher education: South Federal University

Faculty: Philology and Journalism

Major: English

Second higher education: Russian-German University of Journalism (first year student)

Major: International journalism

Additional courses:

Oral sequential translation (major: tourism) – Sochi and Krasnodar region, Sochi Olympic Games 2014 (2-year courses)

Guide courses: Rostov-on-Don, the Golden Ring, Krasnodar region, Sochi (2-year courses)

Business short-term courses: Business practice

Selected career summary:

2009-2012- Journalist at “Up!” magazine

• Writing articles on different topics, including geography, psychology and relationships.

• Correcting the articles of other authors and discussing the linkage of articles in a magazine

• Holding presentations about the magazine, promoting it on the Educational Fair in September 2011

• Interviewing people of different occupations

• Covering important social issues and working with people

• Assisting people in any questions or requests they may have

Autumn 2011- English teacher

I participate in a project of “Independent University of Linguistics”, aimed at teaching languages in schools of Rostov-on-Don.

• Planning and delivering of lessons and the successful development of knowledge transfer.

• Supporting student development and confidence to achieve excellent language acquisition and understanding

• Holding presentations and games for learning English, organizing role-plays

• Creating educational strategies for children and teenagers

• Participating in external events

Autumn 2011- AIESEC Rostov-on-Don: Team member

Department: ICX (Incoming Exchange)

Project: Young and Perspective (matcher)

• Selection of perspective candidates for internship based on intern’s skills and experience

• Process of interviewing the candidates

• Assisting the intern in adjusting to new accommodation and living conditions

• Oral sequential translation

Selected volunteer work summary:

2009-2011- Volunteer work with deaf -and-dumb children

Non-profit center “Stars of Creativity”

Participating in art lessons with children

• Facilitating children, helping them to solve any difficulties they experience

• Providing all the necessary equipment for their work

• Holding exhibitions of children’s artworks in the center

• Learning gesture language at basic level

• Organization of photoshoots with children from orphanages and special centers for deaf-and-dumb children in the building of “Stars of Creativity”

April 2012- Pentathlon World Cup Series IV: Volunteer-interpreter

May 2012- Intercontinental Wushu Competition memorial Alexey Shinkevich: Volunteer-interpreter, journalist

• Meeting the delegations of athletes at the airport

• Transfer to hotel and sport venues

• Oral sequential translation: English - Russian, Russian – English, Chinese English – Russian.

• Writing news reports about the competition

• Event service

August 2012- APEC Summit: volunteer-interpreter in International Media Centre

• Oral sequential translation

• Informational support

• Cooperation with the Federal Security Organization

• Writing reports

Personal skills:

Languages: Russian (native), English (excellent), Japanese (fourth level of Noryoku Shiken), German (elementary), Chinese (basic)

• Public speaking

• Working with children

• Social Work

• Interpretation skills (oral, oral consecutive, written translation)

• Training\Facilitating skills

• Language Teaching

• PC user skills: Word, Excel, Power Point, Photoshop, AutoCad, GIMP, Internet

• Leadership skills

• Presentation skills

Hobbies: swimming (2000-2012), kendo (2011-2012), fitness (2010-2012), yoga (2011-2012), drawing, singing, reading

Health: non-smoker, healthy diet

Interests: English culture and literature, Japanese culture, history, theatre, learning languages, psychology, sport, wellness, philosophy.