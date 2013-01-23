High- school education: School №81. Graduated with silver medal (with only one B in certificate)
Higher education: South Federal University
Faculty: Philology and Journalism
Major: English
Second higher education: Russian-German University of Journalism (first year student)
Major: International journalism
Additional courses:
Oral sequential translation (major: tourism) – Sochi and Krasnodar region, Sochi Olympic Games 2014 (2-year courses)
Guide courses: Rostov-on-Don, the Golden Ring, Krasnodar region, Sochi (2-year courses)
Business short-term courses: Business practice
Selected career summary:
2009-2012- Journalist at “Up!” magazine
• Writing articles on different topics, including geography, psychology and relationships.
• Correcting the articles of other authors and discussing the linkage of articles in a magazine
• Holding presentations about the magazine, promoting it on the Educational Fair in September 2011
• Interviewing people of different occupations
• Covering important social issues and working with people
• Assisting people in any questions or requests they may have
Autumn 2011- English teacher
I participate in a project of “Independent University of Linguistics”, aimed at teaching languages in schools of Rostov-on-Don.
• Planning and delivering of lessons and the successful development of knowledge transfer.
• Supporting student development and confidence to achieve excellent language acquisition and understanding
• Holding presentations and games for learning English, organizing role-plays
• Creating educational strategies for children and teenagers
• Participating in external events
Autumn 2011- AIESEC Rostov-on-Don: Team member
Department: ICX (Incoming Exchange)
Project: Young and Perspective (matcher)
• Selection of perspective candidates for internship based on intern’s skills and experience
• Process of interviewing the candidates
• Assisting the intern in adjusting to new accommodation and living conditions
• Oral sequential translation
Selected volunteer work summary:
2009-2011- Volunteer work with deaf -and-dumb children
Non-profit center “Stars of Creativity”
Participating in art lessons with children
• Facilitating children, helping them to solve any difficulties they experience
• Providing all the necessary equipment for their work
• Holding exhibitions of children’s artworks in the center
• Learning gesture language at basic level
• Organization of photoshoots with children from orphanages and special centers for deaf-and-dumb children in the building of “Stars of Creativity”
April 2012- Pentathlon World Cup Series IV: Volunteer-interpreter
May 2012- Intercontinental Wushu Competition memorial Alexey Shinkevich: Volunteer-interpreter, journalist
• Meeting the delegations of athletes at the airport
• Transfer to hotel and sport venues
• Oral sequential translation: English - Russian, Russian – English, Chinese English – Russian.
• Writing news reports about the competition
• Event service
August 2012- APEC Summit: volunteer-interpreter in International Media Centre
• Oral sequential translation
• Informational support
• Cooperation with the Federal Security Organization
• Writing reports
Personal skills:
Languages: Russian (native), English (excellent), Japanese (fourth level of Noryoku Shiken), German (elementary), Chinese (basic)
• Public speaking
• Working with children
• Social Work
• Interpretation skills (oral, oral consecutive, written translation)
• Training\Facilitating skills
• Language Teaching
• PC user skills: Word, Excel, Power Point, Photoshop, AutoCad, GIMP, Internet
• Leadership skills
• Presentation skills
Hobbies: swimming (2000-2012), kendo (2011-2012), fitness (2010-2012), yoga (2011-2012), drawing, singing, reading
Health: non-smoker, healthy diet
Interests: English culture and literature, Japanese culture, history, theatre, learning languages, psychology, sport, wellness, philosophy.