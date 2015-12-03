Translator/Social Media Specialist

2 years of experience in writing and translation of texts for advertising. As well as correspondence with customers, preparation of documentation in four languages: English ; Russian ; Turkish ; Azebaijani.

9 years of experience in work with clients, subscribers, companies of various industries.

4 years of experience in all aspects of successful marketing, public relations, event planning. Excellent organizational skills, and social media communications.

I lived and studied for 3 years in the UK (Northern Ireland / Belfast) , as well as since March 2015 I live and work in the UAE, so my English has improved to a perfect.

Quality service and execution in time by:

-Translation: Russian-English ; English-Russian; English-Turkish; Turkish-English.

-The creation and development of the group in the social network

-Work on the social network: advertising, a set of subscribers, updating photos.

-Documents: typing or correction of contracts and other documents

Education: Bachelor / ASEU / International Economic Relations