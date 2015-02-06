IrinaOnline

[offtopic]CurriculumVitae Irina Kozlova
Employment History June 2013 – January 2014Wonderbar Digital Agency(wonderbar.kz) – Online Advertising Digital Agency, Almaty Kazakhstan Online Marketing Manager DutiesIncluded: Allduties dealing with advertising companies of clients of the agency Wonderbar.
- Managing online brand and product campaigns to raise brand awareness.
- Devising strategies to drive online traffic to the company website.
- Tracking conversion rates and making improvements to the website.
- Responsibility for planning and budgetary control of all digital marketing compaigns.
- Evaluating customer research, market conditions and competitor data.
- Review new technologies and keep the company at the forefront of developments in digital marketing.
- Developing and managing digital marketing campaigns. Utilising a range of techniques including paid search, SEO and PPC and unique site platforms(e.g. Google Adwords, Yandex.Direct, Admitad.ru, vk.com, facebook.com etc.)
- Develop and maintain regularly-scheduled global digital marketing performance dashboards, KPIs and metrics, and deliver actionable insights
across all regions (Google Analytics, Yandex.Metrika, Google DoubleClick Statistics Panel).
- With the rest of the Marketing Communications team Write informative and effective search engine optimised content for the website, banners and
landing pages.
- Collect and report back monthly on performance statistics for all digital communications across all channels, using these statistics to
influence future digital activity.
- Managing the redesign of the company website. Leverage KPIs and A/B testing to improve the usability, design, and conversion of the company
website/banners.
- Managing the design of the advertising company’s banners. Leverage KPIs and A/B testing to improve the usability, design, and conversion of
banners.
- Managing the design of the advertising company landing pages. Leverage KPIs and A/B testing to improve the usability, design, and conversion of
landing pages.
- Using the CRM (bitrix24.ru and site admin panel) to maximise online marketing opportunities.
February 2013 – June 2013DirectPR http://direct-pr.kz/ –bureau of telecommunication and digitalcommunication,Almaty Kazakhstan PROJECT Online Marketing Manager.Projects: newsroom.kz,direct-pr.kz, prashkevich.com,ypa.kz
- Using the CRM (bitix24.ru, Google Calendar, GoogleDocs) to maximise online marketing opportunities.
§ Download on the Companys’ Youtube Channel Video with Masterclasses and promote these videos.
April 2012 – September2012Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU)(Almaty, cg-master.kbtu.kz) —Educational institution, PROJECT Manager Master programme"Multimedia Technology" Almaty, Kazakhstan
Duties Included:
Createan annual marketing plan.
Management of an on-going events and sampling programme.
Responsible for marketing plan and budget of the company.
Responsible for managing campaigns and adjusting them to be competitive in a dynamically
changing environment.
Implementation WEB analytics and Reporting programms (Google Analytics, Yandex.Metrics) to analyse all online marketing campaigns.
Help to create and improve corporate cite http://cg-master.kbtu.kz from the position Marketing Manager.
SMM of the group (http://vk.com/dmt_kbtu).
Manage the process of design of all online/offline banners.
Developmentof all online research and creation of the brand identity.
Identify opportunities for the development.
Project: KBTYou Show 2012 (May 2012 – July 2012)
Duties Included:
MajorOrganizers of the event concert 2012 KBTYou Show. ü SMM of the group (http://vk.com/kbtyoushow). ü Responsible for searching for sponsors for the event.ü Responsiblefor searching for places for music
groups’ repetition.ü Responsiblefor searching for candidates and to make
a pre concurs.ü Managing the process of Gala-concert.ü Translator English-Russian for English speakingguests.
June 2011 — March2012 Chocolife.me (Almaty, www.chocolife.me) — MarketingManager, Almaty, Kazakhstan
Duties Included: o Managingof an on-going events and sampling programme. o Sourcing and coordinating production of promotionalmaterial
· Developingmaterials, planning, presenting and making tutorial lessons.
· Assistingthe teacher in keeping records of attendance, work and writing process report.
· Preparingpupils for exam.
· Ensuringand enforcing high standards of behavior inside and outside the classroom.
· Identifyingthe underachieving pupils and provide extra help for them.
· Organizingand attending extracurricular activities, such as clubs and school shows.
Education History
February 2014 – February 2015
Riga Technical University MSc – Business Informatics
Riga, Latvia
September 2009 – April 2011
University of Wales Institute, Cardiff London School of Commerce (LSC) Bachelor BA - Business Studies;
London,UK
September 2007-July2009
Kazakhstan Institute of Management and Economics and Strategic
Research(KIMEP) BSC-Foundation . Major Marketing
Almaty, Kazakhstan