IrinaOnline

[offtopic]CurriculumVitae   Irina Kozlova

CurriculumVitae   Irina Kozlova      

                                                                                                                 

Employment History June 2013 – January 2014Wonderbar Digital Agency(wonderbar.kz) – Online Advertising Digital Agency,  Almaty Kazakhstan  Online Marketing Manager DutiesIncluded: Allduties dealing with advertising companies of clients of the agency Wonderbar. 

  • Managing online brand and product campaigns to raise brand awareness.
  • Devising strategies to drive online traffic to the company website.
  • Tracking conversion rates and making improvements to the website.
  • Responsibility for planning and budgetary control of all digital marketing compaigns.
  • Evaluating customer research, market conditions and competitor data.
  • Review new technologies and keep the company at the forefront of developments in digital marketing.
  • Developing and managing digital marketing campaigns. Utilising a range of techniques including paid search, SEO and PPC and unique site platforms(e.g. Google Adwords, Yandex.Direct, Admitad.ru, vk.com, facebook.com etc.)
  • Develop and maintain regularly-scheduled global digital marketing performance dashboards, KPIs and metrics, and deliver actionable insights

    across all regions (Google Analytics, Yandex.Metrika, Google DoubleClick Statistics Panel).

  • With the rest of the Marketing Communications team Write informative and effective search engine optimised content for the website, banners and

    landing pages.

  • Collect and report back monthly on performance statistics for all digital communications across all channels, using these statistics to

    influence future digital activity.

  • Managing the redesign of the company website. Leverage KPIs and A/B testing to improve the usability, design, and conversion of the company

    website/banners.

  • Managing the design of the advertising company’s banners. Leverage KPIs and A/B testing to improve the usability, design, and conversion of

    banners.

  • Managing the design of the advertising company landing pages. Leverage KPIs and A/B testing to improve the usability, design, and conversion of

    landing pages.

  • Using the CRM (bitrix24.ru and site admin panel) to maximise online marketing opportunities.
 

February 2013 – June 2013DirectPR http://direct-pr.kz/bureau of telecommunication and digitalcommunication,Almaty Kazakhstan  PROJECT Online Marketing Manager.Projects: newsroom.kz,direct-pr.kz, prashkevich.com,ypa.kz DutiesIncluded:
  October 2012 – January 2013Concern Bakarassov (Kaizer) www.kaizer.kz – Paint factory , Almaty

Kazakhstan

PROJECT Online Marketing Manager DutiesIncluded:

§ Managing online brand and product campaigns to raise brand awareness. 

§  Devisingstrategies to drive online traffic to the company website. 

§  Trackingconversion rates and making improvements to the website. 

§  Responsibilityfor planning and budget control of all digital marketing compaigns. 

§  Evaluatingcustomer research, market conditions and competitor data. 

§  Reviewnew technologies and keep the company at the forefront of developments in

digital marketing 

§  Developingand managing digital marketing campaigns. Utilisinga range of techniques including paid search, SEO and PPC and unique site platforms(e.g. Google Adwords, Yandex.Direct

§  Developand maintain regularly-scheduled global digital marketing performance

dashboards, KPIs and metrics, and deliver actionable insights across all regions (Google Analytics,Yandex.Metrika). 

§  Withthe rest of the Marketing Communications team Write informative and effective

search engine optimised content for the website, banners and landing pages (Wordpresspanel). 

§  Collectand report back monthly on performance statistics for all digital

communications across all channels, using these statistics to influence future

digital activity. 

§  Managingthe design of the advertising company’s banners. Leverage KPIs and A/B testing

to improve the usability, design, and conversion of banners. 

§  Download on the Companys’ Youtube Channel Video with Masterclasses and promote these videos.   

April 2012 – September2012Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU)(Almaty, cg-master.kbtu.kz) —Educational institution, PROJECT Manager Master programme"Multimedia Technology" Almaty, Kazakhstan 

Duties Included:

Createan annual marketing plan.

Management of an on-going events and sampling programme.  

Responsible for marketing plan and budget of the company.

Responsible for managing campaigns and adjusting them to be competitive in a dynamically

changing environment.

Implementation WEB analytics and Reporting programms (Google Analytics, Yandex.Metrics) to analyse all online marketing campaigns.

Help to create and improve corporate cite http://cg-master.kbtu.kz from the position Marketing Manager. 

SMM of the group (http://vk.com/dmt_kbtu).

Manage the process of design of all online/offline banners.

Developmentof all online research and creation of the brand identity.

Identify opportunities for the development.  

 Project: KBTYou Show 2012 (May 2012 – July 2012) 

Duties Included:

MajorOrganizers of the event concert 2012 KBTYou Show. ü  SMM of the group (http://vk.com/kbtyoushow). ü  Responsible for searching for sponsors for the event.ü  Responsiblefor searching for places for music

groups’ repetition.ü  Responsiblefor searching for candidates and to make

a pre concurs.ü  Managing the process of Gala-concert.ü  Translator English-Russian for English speakingguests.     

June 2011 — March2012 Chocolife.me (Almaty, www.chocolife.me) — MarketingManager,         Almaty, Kazakhstan  

Duties Included: o  Managingof an on-going events and sampling programme. o  Sourcing and coordinating production of promotionalmaterial 

September 2006 - May 2007 School #25 Teaching Assistant(part-time)      Almaty, KazakhstanWorked with senior students. Duties included : 

·        Developingmaterials, planning, presenting and making tutorial lessons.

·        Assistingthe teacher in keeping records of attendance, work and writing process report.

·        Preparingpupils for exam.

·        Ensuringand enforcing high standards of behavior inside and outside the classroom.

·        Identifyingthe underachieving pupils and provide extra help for them.

·        Organizingand attending extracurricular activities, such as clubs and school shows.

Education History  

February 2014 – February 2015

Riga Technical University MSc – Business Informatics

Riga, Latvia

September 2009 – April 2011

University of Wales Institute, Cardiff London School of Commerce (LSC) Bachelor BA - Business Studies;  

London,UK

September 2007-July2009

Kazakhstan Institute of Management and  Economics and Strategic

Research(KIMEP)   BSC-Foundation . Major Marketing

Almaty, Kazakhstan

