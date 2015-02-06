IrinaOnline

[offtopic]CurriculumVitae Irina Kozlova

Employment History June 2013 – January 2014Wonderbar Digital Agency(wonderbar.kz) – Online Advertising Digital Agency, Almaty Kazakhstan Online Marketing Manager DutiesIncluded: Allduties dealing with advertising companies of clients of the agency Wonderbar.

Managing online brand and product campaigns to raise brand awareness.

Devising strategies to drive online traffic to the company website.

Tracking conversion rates and making improvements to the website.

Responsibility for planning and budgetary control of all digital marketing compaigns.

Evaluating customer research, market conditions and competitor data.

Review new technologies and keep the company at the forefront of developments in digital marketing.

Developing and managing digital marketing campaigns. Utilising a range of techniques including paid search, SEO and PPC and unique site platforms(e.g. Google Adwords, Yandex.Direct, Admitad.ru, vk.com, facebook.com etc.)

Develop and maintain regularly-scheduled global digital marketing performance dashboards, KPIs and metrics, and deliver actionable insights across all regions (Google Analytics, Yandex.Metrika, Google DoubleClick Statistics Panel).

With the rest of the Marketing Communications team Write informative and effective search engine optimised content for the website, banners and landing pages.

Collect and report back monthly on performance statistics for all digital communications across all channels, using these statistics to influence future digital activity.

Managing the redesign of the company website. Leverage KPIs and A/B testing to improve the usability, design, and conversion of the company website/banners.

Managing the design of the advertising company’s banners. Leverage KPIs and A/B testing to improve the usability, design, and conversion of banners.

Managing the design of the advertising company landing pages. Leverage KPIs and A/B testing to improve the usability, design, and conversion of landing pages.

Using the CRM (bitrix24.ru and site admin panel) to maximise online marketing opportunities.

Kazakhstan

April 2012 – September2012Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU)(Almaty, cg-master.kbtu.kz) —Educational institution, PROJECT Manager Master programme"Multimedia Technology" Almaty, Kazakhstan

Duties Included:

Createan annual marketing plan.

Management of an on-going events and sampling programme.

Responsible for marketing plan and budget of the company.

Responsible for managing campaigns and adjusting them to be competitive in a dynamically

changing environment.

Implementation WEB analytics and Reporting programms (Google Analytics, Yandex.Metrics) to analyse all online marketing campaigns.

Help to create and improve corporate cite http://cg-master.kbtu.kz from the position Marketing Manager.

SMM of the group (http://vk.com/dmt_kbtu).

Manage the process of design of all online/offline banners.

Developmentof all online research and creation of the brand identity.

Identify opportunities for the development.

Project: KBTYou Show 2012 (May 2012 – July 2012)

Duties Included:

MajorOrganizers of the event concert 2012 KBTYou Show. ü SMM of the group (http://vk.com/kbtyoushow). ü Responsible for searching for sponsors for the event.ü Responsiblefor searching for places for music

groups’ repetition.ü Responsiblefor searching for candidates and to make

a pre concurs.ü Managing the process of Gala-concert.ü Translator English-Russian for English speakingguests.

June 2011 — March2012 Chocolife.me (Almaty, www.chocolife.me) — MarketingManager, Almaty, Kazakhstan

Duties Included: o Managingof an on-going events and sampling programme. o Sourcing and coordinating production of promotionalmaterial

Worked with senior students.

· Developingmaterials, planning, presenting and making tutorial lessons.

· Assistingthe teacher in keeping records of attendance, work and writing process report.

· Preparingpupils for exam.

· Ensuringand enforcing high standards of behavior inside and outside the classroom.

· Identifyingthe underachieving pupils and provide extra help for them.

· Organizingand attending extracurricular activities, such as clubs and school shows.

Education History

February 2014 – February 2015

Riga Technical University MSc – Business Informatics

Riga, Latvia

September 2009 – April 2011

University of Wales Institute, Cardiff London School of Commerce (LSC) Bachelor BA - Business Studies;

London,UK

September 2007-July2009

Kazakhstan Institute of Management and Economics and Strategic

Research(KIMEP) BSC-Foundation . Major Marketing

Almaty, Kazakhstan