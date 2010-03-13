Переводы с/на английский, немецкий, быстрый набор текстов: англ., иврит

Irina Zubkova

Telephone: +7-965-0677845

E-mail : [email protected]

Date of birth: May 23, 1975

Mother tongue: Russian

EDUCATION and CULTURE:

1992 - 1996 - Moscow State Open University, department of teaching English and German

1995 - 1998 - International Correspondence School, Glasgow, UK.

Hotel and restaurant management.

Lived in the UK for 1 year, 5 years in Egypt in expat surroundings.

LANGUAGES Pairs:

Russian - English

English - Russian

German - Russian

Spanish - Russian

EXPERIENCE:

Spotlocal.com project:

-Translating into Russian (hotel description, dive-sites description etc.)

SUN Microsystems, Russia

Travel desk, translator

- Organizing visa and tickets support for the employees of the company,

developing itinerary for business trips, supplying office with stationery

and other office neccesities. Handling business correspondence

(English/Russina) and office reports, providing full administrative support

for the office.

Human Resource Consulting, Russia

Assistant of publishing department

- arranging contents of the company’s site, proof-reading of articles,

compiling brochures, promoting site with other HR resources, copy-writing.

Rosimpex company, Russia:

-Customs documentation translation, contract, specifications etc.

SPECIALIZATION: Business contracts, tourism, hospitality, leisure industry.

COMPUTER AND OTHER SKILLS:

Good knowledge of Windows, MS Office, Opera, Fidelio, Solaris.

REFERENCE: Available upon request