Удаленный переводчик французского, английского

Hello ! My name is Iryna and I live in Kiev, Ukraine. I have a riche experience as a translator in the field of translation of articles, brochures, books (including the recent book "The Chernobyl Catastrophe"). Also in the banking sector. Having extensive experience as a personal assistant-translator of the Bank’s head. I have more than 25 years of experience in this country and in living in native speaker countries (in France Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, Sisteron city) and Belgium region Luik, Liege city). Have many business contacts in these areas. I also have frequent business trips to European exhibitions and conferences as a participant, personal assistant-translator. I am looking for a temporary job or part-time/full-time job in this or another areas and open for new.