Перевод текстов на русский,английский,украинский,и не сложные тексты на немецкий .

Hello, my name is Ivan, I am ready to cooperate with any people, I am very attentive to work, I hand over all the robots on time and very high quality. I translate texts into languages such as: English, Russian, Ukrainian, as well as German, but I know it at the initial level.