Tetiana Kravchuk
Salem,NH 03079
Mobile: (978) 968-5469
Email: [email protected]
SOFTWAREQA TESTER
SUMMARY:
· Hands-onexperience in testing web based and mobile applications
· Knowledge of software testingmethodology and Software Development Life Cycle
· Functional proficiency of PC computersoftware
· Goodknowledge of Agile and Waterfall models of software development
· Able to understand, follow givendirections of requirements and specifications
· Hands onfinding bugs, reporting into bug tracking system
· Planning,writing and executing test cases
· Abilityto work with different assignments and requirements
· Working knowledge of testing tools
· Experienced in manual testing, black boxtesting, regression testing, boundary testing, and release acceptance testing
· Strong passion of delivering highquality software
· Excellent communication abilities,detail oriented and work efficiently in a team
· Hard working, quick learner, high interestto learn new tools and technologies
· USemployment authorized
TECHNICAL SKILLS:
Platforms: Windows 10/8/7, Mac OS X
MobilePlatforms: iOS, Android OS,Windows Phone
Programming: SQL
TestAutomation: Selenium Webdriver
Bug Tracking: BugZilla
Browsers: Chrome, Firefox, MSIE, Safari, Opera
Other: MS Office, Firebug,Fiddler, Chrome developer tool
WORKEXPERIENCE:
03/15-Present Software QA Tester, InfomatrixGlobal, San Jose, CA
Project: A Web based social networking application with two domains developed for people who care about socially important issues:
· Planning, designing,building, maintaining and executing tests and test environments at each point
of SDLC
· Developing positive and negative test cases based on functional specifications
· Performing functional, cross-browser,compatibility, localization, regression, GUI, boundarytesting ondifferent browsers and OS
· Writing test plans, end-to-endtests, check lists
· Analyzing software defects,preparing and submitting bug reports toBugzilla bug tracking system
· Takingpart in team meetings discussing the issues found, the fixed bugs
· Participatingin test planning for majority of the features
· UtilizingBugzilla bug tracking system, submitting and tracking bug reports until
satisfactory resolution
Project: A native mobile applicationdeveloped to track and show the Group member’s locations on the map along with
Social communication features:
· Perform cross-platformtesting on various Android devices, tablets, iPad, iPhones and Windows Mobile
devices
· Perform cross-browsertesting in Chrome, Firefox, MSIE, Safari, etc.
· Creating the Traceabilitymatrices based on functional requirements
· Preforming exploratory testing, blackbox testing on different devices with different operating systems
· Performing functionality testing, GUItesting
· Reporting bugs to Bugzilla bug trackingsystem
· Analyzing of functionalrequirements
· Develop test cases for theapplication components
· Testing mobile specific features of application
· Participating in project team meetings, discussingtesting process, company standards, new features, assignments
Project:Web application that allows to Optimize Ads images, Web Pages, and promotional
Emails:
· Testingthe Web application that allows to optimize ads images and web pages by moving
user attention to the selected key messages and images of the content in
Staging environment
· Performingfunctional and GUI testing
· Creatingmultiple Images and Pages experiments
· Conductingcross browser compatibility testing on MAC, Windows, Chrome, Firefox, IE,
Safari
2014-2015 Sales Associate,Squares-Art, Peabody, MA
· Maintained and kept track of personaland store goals
· Communicated with customers providingthem information regarding products
EDUCATION:
2015 Software Quality Assurance, Portnov ComputerSchool, Los Altos, CA
2011 MD in agricultural business, AgriculturalUniversity, Mykolaiv, Ukraine
REFERENCESAVALABLE UPON REQUEST