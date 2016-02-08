Jaifar

Татьяна Jaifar

 
36 летСША/Бостон
8 лет на фриланс-бирже
Была
8 лет назад

Tetiana Kravchuk

Salem,NH 03079

Mobile: (978) 968-5469

Email:  [email protected]

 

SOFTWAREQA TESTER

 

SUMMARY:

·        Hands-onexperience in testing web based and mobile applications

·        Knowledge of software testingmethodology and Software Development Life Cycle

·        Functional proficiency of PC computersoftware

·        Goodknowledge of Agile and Waterfall models of software development

·        Able to understand, follow givendirections of requirements and specifications

·        Hands onfinding bugs, reporting into bug tracking system

·        Planning,writing and executing test cases

·        Abilityto work with different assignments and requirements

·        Working knowledge of testing tools

·        Experienced in manual testing, black boxtesting, regression testing, boundary testing, and release acceptance testing

·        Strong passion of delivering highquality software

·        Excellent communication abilities,detail oriented and work efficiently in a team

·        Hard working, quick learner, high interestto learn new tools and technologies

·        USemployment authorized

 

TECHNICAL SKILLS:

Platforms:                    Windows 10/8/7, Mac OS X

MobilePlatforms:         iOS, Android OS,Windows Phone

Programming:           SQL

TestAutomation:          Selenium Webdriver

Bug Tracking:              BugZilla

Browsers:                     Chrome, Firefox, MSIE, Safari, Opera

Other:                          MS Office, Firebug,Fiddler, Chrome developer tool

 

WORKEXPERIENCE:

03/15-Present              Software QA Tester, InfomatrixGlobal, San Jose, CA

Project: A Web based social networking application with two domains developed for people who care about socially important issues:

·        Planning, designing,building, maintaining and executing tests and test environments at each point

of SDLC

·        Developing positive and negative test cases based on functional specifications

·        Performing functional, cross-browser,compatibility, localization, regression, GUI, boundarytesting ondifferent browsers and OS

·        Writing test plans, end-to-endtests, check lists

·        Analyzing software defects,preparing and submitting bug reports toBugzilla bug tracking system

·        Takingpart in team meetings discussing the issues found, the fixed bugs

·        Participatingin test planning for majority of the features

·        UtilizingBugzilla bug tracking system, submitting and tracking bug reports until

satisfactory resolution

 

Project: A native mobile applicationdeveloped to track and show the Group member’s locations on the map along with

Social communication features:

·        Perform cross-platformtesting on various Android devices, tablets, iPad, iPhones and Windows Mobile

devices

·        Perform cross-browsertesting in Chrome, Firefox, MSIE, Safari, etc.

·        Creating the Traceabilitymatrices based on functional requirements

·        Preforming exploratory testing, blackbox testing on different devices with different operating systems

·        Performing functionality testing, GUItesting

·        Reporting bugs to Bugzilla bug trackingsystem

·        Analyzing of functionalrequirements

·        Develop test cases for theapplication components

·        Testing mobile specific features of application

·        Participating in project team meetings, discussingtesting process, company standards, new features, assignments

 

Project:Web application that allows to Optimize Ads images, Web Pages, and promotional

Emails:

·        Testingthe Web application that allows to optimize ads images and web pages by moving

user attention to the selected key messages and images of the content in

Staging environment

·        Performingfunctional and GUI testing

·        Creatingmultiple Images and Pages experiments

·        Conductingcross browser compatibility testing on MAC, Windows, Chrome, Firefox, IE,

Safari

 

2014-2015       Sales Associate,Squares-Art, Peabody, MA

·        Maintained and kept track of personaland store goals

·        Communicated with customers providingthem information regarding products

 

EDUCATION:

2015    Software Quality Assurance, Portnov ComputerSchool, Los Altos, CA

2011    MD in agricultural business, AgriculturalUniversity, Mykolaiv, Ukraine

REFERENCESAVALABLE UPON REQUEST

AndroidiOSSeleniumSQL