Januanella

Need translation? I am here to help! :)

Меня зовут Яна, мне 18 лет. Я учусь в международном колледже UWC Dilijan, поэтому свободно владею английским языком. Собиралась стать переводчиком, но поступила за границу, и теперь учусь полностью на английском, собираюсь поступать в университет США или Европы.

Буду рада помочь с переводом!

My name is Yana, I am 18 years old. I study at the international college UWC Dilijan, therefore I can freely communicate in English. I was going to become an interpreter, but then I applied to the college abroad and started studying entirely in English. I am going to apply to a university in the USA or Europe.

I will be happy to help you with translation!