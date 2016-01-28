Jenn_Arden

Work Hard> Play Hard!!!
Languages
RUSSIAN (mother language) UKRAINIAN (fluent) ENGLISH (advance). GERMAN (upper-intermediate).
Computer & Technical Skills
Operating sistems Windows XP, Windows 2007/2008 Applications Microsoft Office Word, MS Excel, MS Project, MS Visio, MS SiteServer, Internet Explorer, Outlook, Outlook Express, Google Ghrome, Opera, PowerPoint, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw Pro, Studio, 3Dmax, AutoCAD
Key Skills and Core Competencies
Passionate/ initiative and energetic, hardworking. Tolerant and flexible with different situations. Verbal communication skills, decision making, critical thinking, organizing and planning.
Interests & Activities
Theatre, music, tennis, cooking, hand-made.