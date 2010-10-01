Joellllllle

Professional skills:
Programming languages and technologies:
Java, SQL, C++ (basic), Assembler, Lisp, PHP, AJAX, JSP/Servlets
Markup languages & web:
HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML
DBMS-s:
MySQL, MsSQL
Servers:
Apache, Apache Tomcat
Browsers:
IE, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, Safari,Chrome
OS-s:
Windows (2000/XP/Vista), MS/DOS
Related skills:
Knowledge of theory of algorithms, mathematical logistics, theory of graphs and games, discrete mathematics, data structures, STL library, Object Oriented Programming with Java.
Education:
2005 – 2009: Bachelor. Applied mathematics and information science in the Yerevan State University, Armenia
Work experience:
Volunteering in UITE – (PHP, MySQL)
2008 June – 2008 August – Lycos Armenia , web development (Java, JSP, Servlets)
2008 August – 2009 February - NATK LLC, web development (C#, ASP.NET)
2009 February – 2009 October – TELEmarket LLC – web development (HTML, CSS, Javascript, AJAX, PHP, MySQL)
2009 October - 2010 January - AZEA LLC - web development (HTML, CSS, Javascript, C#, ASP.NET)
Professional training:
2007 October – 2008 May: Training courses related to Internet Technologies (including JAVA, JavaScript, Web Technology, Databases, and OOP) held and supported by EIF, Lycos and SEUA.
Projects:
Website creator – Simple HTML website creation wizard with WYSIWYG (template, menu, style, meta information, logo). Used languages and technologies: HTML, XML, JavaScript / ActvieX, CSS
Blogger – Blog creation web application with messaging. Used PHP, DHTML / AJAX, MySQL
Online Auction – Used Java, JSP, DHTML / AJAX, MySQL, Apache Tomcat
Graph Editor – Graph editing application with functionalities to create, to edit, and manage connections with Weiler-Atherton algorithm. Used Java, Swing / AWT
Gallaries such as http://www.tomassobrothers.co.uk/
and web pages like http://www.smartconcept.be/technologies_en.html
CMS projects for special web pages (not using open source) (HTML, CSS, Javascript, Ajax, php, mysql)
Languages:
Armenian, Russian: native
English: good