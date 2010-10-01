Joellllllle

Professional skills:

Programming languages and technologies:

Java, SQL, C++ (basic), Assembler, Lisp, PHP, AJAX, JSP/Servlets

Markup languages & web:

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML

DBMS-s:

MySQL, MsSQL

Servers:

Apache, Apache Tomcat

Browsers:

IE, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, Safari,Chrome

OS-s:

Windows (2000/XP/Vista), MS/DOS

Related skills:

Knowledge of theory of algorithms, mathematical logistics, theory of graphs and games, discrete mathematics, data structures, STL library, Object Oriented Programming with Java.

Education:

2005 – 2009: Bachelor. Applied mathematics and information science in the Yerevan State University, Armenia

Work experience:

Volunteering in UITE – (PHP, MySQL)

2008 June – 2008 August – Lycos Armenia , web development (Java, JSP, Servlets)

2008 August – 2009 February - NATK LLC, web development (C#, ASP.NET)

2009 February – 2009 October – TELEmarket LLC – web development (HTML, CSS, Javascript, AJAX, PHP, MySQL)

2009 October - 2010 January - AZEA LLC - web development (HTML, CSS, Javascript, C#, ASP.NET)

Professional training:

2007 October – 2008 May: Training courses related to Internet Technologies (including JAVA, JavaScript, Web Technology, Databases, and OOP) held and supported by EIF, Lycos and SEUA.

Projects:

Website creator – Simple HTML website creation wizard with WYSIWYG (template, menu, style, meta information, logo). Used languages and technologies: HTML, XML, JavaScript / ActvieX, CSS

Blogger – Blog creation web application with messaging. Used PHP, DHTML / AJAX, MySQL

Online Auction – Used Java, JSP, DHTML / AJAX, MySQL, Apache Tomcat

Graph Editor – Graph editing application with functionalities to create, to edit, and manage connections with Weiler-Atherton algorithm. Used Java, Swing / AWT

Gallaries such as http://www.tomassobrothers.co.uk/

http://www.victorwerner.be/

and web pages like http://www.smartconcept.be/technologies_en.html

CMS projects for special web pages (not using open source) (HTML, CSS, Javascript, Ajax, php, mysql)

Languages:

Armenian, Russian: native

English: good