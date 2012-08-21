EDUCATION 2006 to 2012 —

Taras Shevchenko National University

• Institute of Philology; BA July 2010, Master Degree 2012

• Areas of specialization: Ukrainian, Ukrainian literature, English

• Basic academic disciplines: English, Modern Ukrainian, History of world literature, Russian

• Subject of research: dystopian fiction, feministic discourse in modern Ukrainian literature

EXPERIENCE

Feb. 2012 – present — Content manager at http://kiev-assist.com/ ( remote work)

• writing articles in English aimed for foreigner who are traveling around Ukraine

• creating topics for the articles (traditions, holidays, must-see places, gift ideas for specific Ukrainian holidays, ideas how to celebrate holidays in Ukraine etc)

Jan. –Sep. 2011— Senior Editor at www.science.ua

• selection of materials

• translation from English to Russian

• release of the material

• updating site’s pages at facebook.com, vkontakte.ru. twitter.com

• adaptation and placement of text, graphical and video-materials and the web-site and it’s pages in social networks

summer 2009 — Private tutor

• Trained a child English

• The child’s language level improved

Mar. to Dec. 2008—Columnist and journalist

• “Rupor” magazine

• Wrote a book-review column

• Made overview of modern cultural life

• Wrote analytical articles

SPECIAL SKILLS

PC: professional user

• Windows

• MS Office

• Internet

• Adobe Photoshop CS4

• Windows Movie Maker

• Adobe Premiere Pro CS4

Languages:

• fluent English

• proficient Ukrainian

• proficient Russian

• Hypertext Markup Language (HTML)

Job related skills:

• accustomed to be assiduous in work

• ready to meet deadlines

• able to analyze, systematize and generalize information

• ready to do my own research

• developed communication skills

• target and result oriented