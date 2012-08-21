Екатерина Josie_the_duckJosie_the_duck
EDUCATION 2006 to 2012 —
Taras Shevchenko National University
• Institute of Philology; BA July 2010, Master Degree 2012
• Areas of specialization: Ukrainian, Ukrainian literature, English
• Basic academic disciplines: English, Modern Ukrainian, History of world literature, Russian
• Subject of research: dystopian fiction, feministic discourse in modern Ukrainian literature
EXPERIENCE
Feb. 2012 – present — Content manager at http://kiev-assist.com/ ( remote work)
• writing articles in English aimed for foreigner who are traveling around Ukraine
• creating topics for the articles (traditions, holidays, must-see places, gift ideas for specific Ukrainian holidays, ideas how to celebrate holidays in Ukraine etc)
Jan. –Sep. 2011— Senior Editor at www.science.ua
• selection of materials
• translation from English to Russian
• release of the material
• updating site’s pages at facebook.com, vkontakte.ru. twitter.com
• adaptation and placement of text, graphical and video-materials and the web-site and it’s pages in social networks
summer 2009 — Private tutor
• Trained a child English
• The child’s language level improved
Mar. to Dec. 2008—Columnist and journalist
• “Rupor” magazine
• Wrote a book-review column
• Made overview of modern cultural life
• Wrote analytical articles
SPECIAL SKILLS
PC: professional user
• Windows
• MS Office
• Internet
• Adobe Photoshop CS4
• Windows Movie Maker
• Adobe Premiere Pro CS4
Languages:
• fluent English
• proficient Ukrainian
• proficient Russian
• Hypertext Markup Language (HTML)
Job related skills:
• accustomed to be assiduous in work
• ready to meet deadlines
• able to analyze, systematize and generalize information
• ready to do my own research
• developed communication skills
• target and result oriented
