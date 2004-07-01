Web designer

Hello, my name is Julia. My goal is to use my web design and user interface skills to provide great web design services to businesses and individuals.

1 year of experience in website design and development with a focus on UI/UX design for various clients. Extensive experience with HTML, CSS and WordPress. Design of presentations, banners and business cards.

Proficiency in Figma, Responsive Design, User Interaction Design. Expertise in user interface design including structuring, prototyping.

A portfolio of successful projects that demonstrate my web design and user interface skills and capabilities are available upon request: https://www.behance.net/yulianayatsyuk

Available for new web design and user interface projects. Please feel free to contact me for more information or to discuss your project needs.