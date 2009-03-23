EDUCATION: September 2002 –2007: Saint-Petersburg State University, Department of Mathematics and Mechanics, majoring in theoretical cybernetics.

SKILLS: Solid knowledge of the following technologies:

• Operation systems: Windows 9x, 2k, 2k3, XP, NT, Vista

• Programming languages: Pascal, Delphi, C++

• Script languages: JavaScript, HTML, XML

• DB request languages: SQL

• Programming packages: MS Visual Studio, Borland Delphi, MS Office.

• ICS – issue control (bug-tracking) system: Mantis, Test Director, Test Track, Bugzilla.

EXPERIENCE in testing 3 years

Responsibility: testing business application,testing system, which served targeting ads, Web application and Windows application (developed and owned by company). Creating test cases (on basis of requirement and existed source code), test plans and test reports. Founding, localization, description bugs.

Used technologies: toad for Oracle, Oracle, Oracle SQL Developer, MS SQL Server 2005, MS SQL Server 2000, MS Visual Studio 2003, MS Visual Studio 2005,WinSCP, Linux, MS Internet Information Server, ICS – issue control (bug-tracking) system ChangeSynergy, Bugzilla, system Test Track,automation tool QAWizard.

Communication language

Russian, English, basic German