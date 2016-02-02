KKTranslators

Awesome translators ENG-RUS

﻿Всем привет! Мы два юных многообещающих студента. Как и у всех студентов, у нас есть свободное время и желание немного подзаработать. Как говорится, одна голова хорошо, а две лучше! Мы работаем вдвоем, а это значит, что мы работаем вдвое:

Быстрее

Внимательнее

Качественней

Катя учится в Самарском Государственном Университете, который недавно получил статус Национального Исследовательского Университета, на химика. Если вам нужна помощь с переводом научных или научно-популярных статей по химии или физике - you are welcome!Кирилл студент Самарского Государственного Экономического Университета. У Кирилла даже есть свой канал на Youtube, где он переводит короткие видео, популярно объясняющие некоторые явления экономики (вот ссылка). Кроме того, на ЕГЭ по русскому языку Кирилл набрал 100 баллов!

Hello! We are two young hopeful students. Like all students, we have some free time and a desire to make some money. As they say, one head is good, two is better! We work together, and it means that we have doubled:* Faster* Carefully* QualitativelyKate studies chemistry, Kirill - finances and marketing. So you can request translation of any topic you want. From marketing tricks to chemistry's elements:)We have own blog with translations of the foreign articles to russian (You can check it here: http://vk.com/futergy) and YouTube channel where we post translated videos for Science Club of Kirill's University.Our clients can be sure in our russian language skills not only because we're russians. Kirill is one of 0,01% students who passed main state russian language exam at 100 points out of 100. So Kate and Kirill are ready for interesting projects with translations from English to Russian and versa:)