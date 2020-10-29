Karinavieru

Переводы на 3 языках

Dedicated English-Russian, German-Russian as well English-Romanian and De-Ro, Ru-Ro, translator with years of experience working in professional and scientific communities. Exceptionally accurate translation skills. Diverse translation work including proprietary scientific materials, legal translations, educational, technical translation and large-scale executive organization documents. Consistently relied upon for verification and correction of translated materials.I am passionate about translation and i do it professionally.