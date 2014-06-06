KindGeek Solution

World class Mobile, Web and Digital Marketing solutions for your business. Proven expertise and dozens of successfully completed projects. Over 20,000 worked hours on Marketplaces. Agile software development process according to corporate standards.

Advantages for you:

• High quality software engineers

• Agile software development

• In time delivery

• Fresh and innovative approach

• Trusted partner with number of successful projects

• Cost effective rates

Our focus is Mobile and Web development, including:

• Web - PHP, LAMP, yii, ASP.NET, Java, J2EE, WordPress, Joomla!, Magento

• Mobile - iOS (iPhone/iPad), Android, BlackBerry, Windows Phone;

• Digital Marketing, Branding, SMM, SEO/ASO, Lead Generation

• Cross-platform: Marmelade, Corona;

• Testing and quality assurance

• Project management and requirements analysis

Service Description

KindGeek Solutions provides the range of services:

• Web development: responsive web sites, mobile sites and web services creation based on a custom architecture using PHP, LAMP, yii, ASP.NET, C#, Java, J2EE, JavaScript, HTML5 on based on the best open source content management systems: WordPress, Joomla!, Drupal, Magento. Our specialists will consult you about fastest, easiest and the most useful options, so you save your time for more important questions;

• Mobile Games & Apps development: Objective-C,, iOS SDK, Java, Android SDK, BlackBerry SDK, Silverlight, JavaScript, HTML5, Marmelade, Corona, Unity 3D, Swift. Also we provide Cross Platform and Native code Development, Consumer and B2B Applications and outstanding User Experience Design

• Digital marketing:: SMM, SEO/ASO, Branding, Lead Generation, Email Marketing, Research and Consulting

We have helped numbers of clients in a variety of markets achieve their goals from e-commerce businesses, to manufacturing companies, to small and medium sized businesses. Your business success is our main goal. Let's see if we can help your business!