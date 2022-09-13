KirillBoykoQA

Manual QA Engineer

A Manual QA Engineer from Ukraine, with a passion to grow. Consider myself as an active team player, fast learner and hardworker. I have expirience of leading a team of QA Engineers.

Scope of my responsibilities included: conducting calls with clients, team members and internal stakeholders. Able to play a key role throughout the software testing / support life cycle of a project to ensure that quality solutions meet business objectives. Seeking a role which will allow me to leverage my experience and technical skills for the benefit of the organisation.