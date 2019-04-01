Dubovik Alexander
+380 50 775 08 98
Objective
Start a career as a junior developer and in a few years become a great team lead. I have basic knowledge in web (js, php, css, html). I create applications to work with MySQL. Strong knowledge of C #. Quite a lot of work with WPF. Have an experience with Visual Studio, Unity 3D, IntelliJ Idea. Got some knowledge about LINQ, TypeScript.
Skills
Languages: C#, SQL, PHP, JavaScript
Experience with .Net Framework, IntelliJ Idea, Unity3D, CodeIgniter
Have experience in MySQL, LINQ
OOP, MVVM, MVC
Education
Kharkov Radio Engineering College
Specialty: software development.
2013-2017
Experience
Up to this moment I’ve created some things:
As a course project, an application for chemist's shop, which can control a shop’s inventory, supply and sell products, also another course project – a 2D arcade and 2D maze game that has been made with Unity.
At Internship in company “Telesens” small modules to share page info in social networks and dual authentication with QR code.
In iQueSoft worked on "J&C Academy" project, CRM
Additional information
English: Intermediate