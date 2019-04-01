Dubovik Alexander

[email protected]

+380 50 775 08 98

Objective

Start a career as a junior developer and in a few years become a great team lead. I have basic knowledge in web (js, php, css, html). I create applications to work with MySQL. Strong knowledge of C #. Quite a lot of work with WPF. Have an experience with Visual Studio, Unity 3D, IntelliJ Idea. Got some knowledge about LINQ, TypeScript.

Skills

Languages: C#, SQL, PHP, JavaScript

Experience with .Net Framework, IntelliJ Idea, Unity3D, CodeIgniter

Have experience in MySQL, LINQ

OOP, MVVM, MVC

Education

Kharkov Radio Engineering College

Specialty: software development.

2013-2017

Experience

Up to this moment I’ve created some things:

As a course project, an application for chemist's shop, which can control a shop’s inventory, supply and sell products, also another course project – a 2D arcade and 2D maze game that has been made with Unity.

At Internship in company “Telesens” small modules to share page info in social networks and dual authentication with QR code.

In iQueSoft worked on "J&C Academy" project, CRM

Additional information

English: Intermediate