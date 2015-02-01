KorviakovAM

• More than seven years experience in administration of FreeBSD & Linux systems
• Experience with administration of high load systems 24x7, large web project
• Load balancing and fail over using Heartbeat/LVS, Carp, DNS, nginx
• Monitoring and warning systems: Zabbix, Munin, Graphite
• Experience in administration of Web (apache/perl, php-fpm, nginx, nodejs) & Mail servers (exim, dovecot, etc.)
• Experience with automated installation new servers using Coobler and Opscode Chef
• Experience with virtualization technologies: Proxmox (OpenVZ, KVM)
• Knowledge & understanding of backup technologies & disaster recovery methods (bacula, deduplication, snapshots)
• Experience of using different System Administration tools and Team Collaboration software (JIRA &Confluence)
• Experience in administration of Cisco Switches and Routers
• Programing experience: bash, perl, php
• MySQL: setup, management, replication, backup, fixing issues
• Experience in administration of NOSQL DB: Redis, MongoDB