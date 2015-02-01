KorviakovAM

Корвяков KorviakovAM

 
38 лет
10 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
10 лет назад
Unix DevOps Engineer

•    More than seven years experience in administration of FreeBSD & Linux systems

•    Experience with administration of high load systems 24x7, large web project

•    Load balancing and fail over using Heartbeat/LVS, Carp, DNS, nginx

•    Monitoring and warning systems: Zabbix, Munin, Graphite

•    Experience in administration of Web (apache/perl, php-fpm, nginx, nodejs) & Mail servers (exim, dovecot, etc.)

•    Experience with automated installation new servers using Coobler and Opscode Chef

•    Experience with virtualization technologies: Proxmox (OpenVZ, KVM)

•    Knowledge & understanding of backup technologies & disaster recovery methods (bacula, deduplication, snapshots)

•    Experience of using different System Administration tools and Team Collaboration software (JIRA &Confluence)

•    Experience in administration of Cisco Switches and Routers

•    Programing experience: bash, perl, php

•    MySQL: setup, management, replication, backup, fixing issues

•    Experience in administration of NOSQL DB: Redis, MongoDB