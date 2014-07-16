Kostenko-2014

занимаюсь переводами текстов на английском языке

Resume

Ekaterina Kostenko

Mobile phone: 8 (747) 213 13 57

Date of birth: 16.05.92 г.

Family status, presence of children: Married, one child

Address: Aksu Tsarev 2 - 57

Scientific positions (workplace) translator

EDUCATION:

Years of training Name of school Profession (Occupation)

Years 2011-2014 Pavlodar State Pedagogical Institute Two foreign languages: English, German

Additional training (training, retraining)

Years of training Name of school education, courses Course name. Qualification.

2008 to 2011. Pavlodar State Pedagogical Institute of Translation Studies

EXPERIENCE AND WORK EXPERIENCE:

Years Name of Organization Position

2012 Aksu, inst Zodiac Seller - Consultant

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Special skills: 1) cum laude "Translation Studies" 2) the ability to work with translations 3) knowledge of English and German languages 4) The competent speech

Personal qualities: 1) Very strong analytical skills, 2) punctuality, 3) responsibility, 4) good faith, 5) independence, 6) high efficiency, 7) the ability to study the problem as soon as possible of any complexity, 8) discipline, 9) diligence, 10) tendency to increase education 11) the ability to work equally efficiently as a group and individually.

Date resume writing "01" July_2014_