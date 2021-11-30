Web design/ logo design/ vector and raster illustration/ motion design
I am a visual artist,
Have a lot of experience in creating illustrations (vector and raster).
3 years ago I started working in web design sphere,
And year later I began practicing in 3D modelling and animation.
* I'm experienced in adobe photoshop and illustrator/ sigma and Adobe X/ Blender, 3DMax, Maya and Houdini.
*Always communicating with customer.
*Always manage the work process and keep my client updated on each step of work.