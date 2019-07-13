Kukurika13

Олександр Кукурика Kukurika13

 
28 лет
6 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
6 лет назад
I am looking for Quality Assurance Engineer position

SUMMARY  

  • ﻿﻿Strong theoretical knowledge оn all phases of STLC: planning testing process, executing black box, analyzing and reporting issues
  • ﻿﻿Knowledge of test design techniques and their practical implementation
  • ﻿﻿Strong analytical and problem-solving skills and the ability to move easily between varied tasks
  • ﻿﻿Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, ability to work independently as well as part of an integrated team
﻿﻿TECHNICAL SKILLS

  • ﻿ ﻿QA Tools (JIRA, Testrail)
  • ﻿ ﻿Databases (MySQL)
  • ﻿ ﻿Languages (CSS, HTML)
  • ﻿ ﻿Testing Documentation (Test cases, checklists, bug reports, test plans)
  • ﻿ ﻿SD Methodologies (Waterfall, Agile, Scrum)
  • ﻿ ﻿English (Intermediate (B1))
﻿

﻿ ﻿EXPERIENCE  

            ﻿ 03.2019 – 07.2019                                              SkillUp                                         Lviv

  • ﻿ ﻿Web/desktop testing
  • ﻿ ﻿Types of testing: functional,non- functional, manual, black box
  • ﻿ ﻿Tools: JIRA, Testrail
﻿ ﻿     13.07.2019                                             EPAM AQA Meet-up                                    Lviv

﻿ ﻿EDUCATION

  • ﻿ ﻿Software Testing Courses (QA)
﻿ ﻿Apr 2019 – Jul 2019

  • ﻿ ﻿Preparatory QA course of HTML/CSS and MySQL
﻿ ﻿Mar 2019 – Apr 2019

  • ﻿ ﻿Lviv Polytechnic National University, BS in TelecommunicationEngineering
﻿ ﻿Sep 2014 – Jul 2018

  • ﻿ ﻿Lviv Polytechnic National University, MS in TelecommunicationEngineering
﻿ ﻿Sep 2018 – until now