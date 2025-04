Kukurika13

I am looking for Quality Assurance Engineer position

SUMMARY

Strong theoretical knowledge оn all phases of STLC: planning testing process, executing black box, analyzing and reporting issues

Knowledge of test design techniques and their practical implementation

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills and the ability to move easily between varied tasks

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, ability to work independently as well as part of an integrated team

 QA Tools (JIRA, Testrail)

 Databases (MySQL)

 Languages (CSS, HTML)

 Testing Documentation (Test cases, checklists, bug reports, test plans)

 SD Methodologies (Waterfall, Agile, Scrum)

 English (Intermediate (B1))

 EXPERIENCE

 03.2019 – 07.2019 SkillUp Lviv

 Web/desktop testing

 Types of testing: functional,non- functional, manual, black box

 Tools: JIRA, Testrail

 13.07.2019 EPAM AQA Meet-up Lviv

 EDUCATION

 Software Testing Courses (QA)

Apr 2019 – Jul 2019

 Preparatory QA course of HTML/CSS and MySQL

Mar 2019 – Apr 2019

 Lviv Polytechnic National University, BS in TelecommunicationEngineering

Sep 2014 – Jul 2018

 Lviv Polytechnic National University, MS in TelecommunicationEngineering

Sep 2018 – until now