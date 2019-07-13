Kukurika13

I am looking for Quality Assurance Engineer position

SUMMARY

﻿﻿Strong theoretical knowledge оn all phases of STLC: planning testing process, executing black box, analyzing and reporting issues

﻿﻿Knowledge of test design techniques and their practical implementation

﻿﻿Strong analytical and problem-solving skills and the ability to move easily between varied tasks

﻿﻿Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, ability to work independently as well as part of an integrated team

﻿ ﻿QA Tools (JIRA, Testrail)

﻿ ﻿Databases (MySQL)

﻿ ﻿Languages (CSS, HTML)

﻿ ﻿Testing Documentation (Test cases, checklists, bug reports, test plans)

﻿ ﻿SD Methodologies (Waterfall, Agile, Scrum)

﻿ ﻿English (Intermediate (B1))

﻿ ﻿EXPERIENCE

﻿ 03.2019 – 07.2019 SkillUp Lviv

﻿ ﻿Web/desktop testing

﻿ ﻿Types of testing: functional,non- functional, manual, black box

﻿ ﻿Tools: JIRA, Testrail

﻿ 13.07.2019 EPAM AQA Meet-up Lviv

﻿ ﻿EDUCATION

﻿ ﻿Software Testing Courses (QA)

﻿Apr 2019 – Jul 2019

﻿ ﻿Preparatory QA course of HTML/CSS and MySQL

﻿Mar 2019 – Apr 2019

﻿ ﻿Lviv Polytechnic National University, BS in TelecommunicationEngineering

﻿Sep 2014 – Jul 2018

﻿ ﻿Lviv Polytechnic National University, MS in TelecommunicationEngineering

﻿Sep 2018 – until now