Kukurika13

I am looking for Quality Assurance Engineer position
SUMMARY
- Strong theoretical knowledge оn all phases of STLC: planning testing process, executing black box, analyzing and reporting issues
- Knowledge of test design techniques and their practical implementation
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills and the ability to move easily between varied tasks
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, ability to work independently as well as part of an integrated team
- QA Tools (JIRA, Testrail)
- Databases (MySQL)
- Languages (CSS, HTML)
- Testing Documentation (Test cases, checklists, bug reports, test plans)
- SD Methodologies (Waterfall, Agile, Scrum)
- English (Intermediate (B1))
EXPERIENCE
03.2019 – 07.2019 SkillUp Lviv
- Web/desktop testing
- Types of testing: functional,non- functional, manual, black box
- Tools: JIRA, Testrail
EDUCATION
- Software Testing Courses (QA)
- Preparatory QA course of HTML/CSS and MySQL
- Lviv Polytechnic National University, BS in TelecommunicationEngineering
- Lviv Polytechnic National University, MS in TelecommunicationEngineering