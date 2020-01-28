VFX Compositing artist & Color Correction/Grading

My name is Leonid, I'm a compositing artist & professional colorist with a five-year experience. I carefully approach the task and study the audience of the client, his competitors and, of course, his preferences. I do not like to imitate. For me every your order is creativity. Your task will be unique. I speak English, Italian, Polish, Ukrainian and Russian. I have a good sense of composition and a musical ear. I do not combine freelancing with work or study. For me it's the same job as any other. So you can be sure that the work will be done on time.