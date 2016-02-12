Levon_Odessa

Видеомонтаж///

Levon Hovanesyan

Zolotoy Bereg 8, Odessa, UA 65038

Home : 37-22-16 | Cell: +380 (63) 946-50-46

[email protected]

Professional Summary

Highly skilled and creative Assistant Video Editor with experience in all aspects of video production. Meticulously attentive to both video and audio details. Able to handle multiple projects simultaneously with ease and professionalism.

Core Qualifications

• Superior proficiency with Adobe Premiere, Adobe After Effects, HitFilm and other video and audio software programs

• Strong ability to edit videos and audios

• Good ability to analyze and correct errors in product prior to final release

• Excellent skills in color correction

Experience

• Added music, sound effects and dialogue to edited videos and films.

• Weaved soundtracks together from various sources for finished film.

• Checked edited videos and films for mistakes and made corrections when needed.

Skills:

• Camera Operations, Video Editing.

Education

Bachelor of Psychology - 2015 Odessa I.I. Mechnikov national university/ faculty psychology/ the Department of social help and practical psychology