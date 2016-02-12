Levon_Odessa

Levon Hovanesyan
Zolotoy Bereg 8, Odessa, UA 65038
Home : 37-22-16 | Cell: +380 (63) 946-50-46
Professional Summary
Highly skilled and creative Assistant Video Editor with experience in all aspects of video production. Meticulously attentive to both video and audio details. Able to handle multiple projects simultaneously with ease and professionalism.
Core Qualifications
• Superior proficiency with Adobe Premiere, Adobe After Effects, HitFilm and other video and audio software programs
• Strong ability to edit videos and audios
• Good ability to analyze and correct errors in product prior to final release
• Excellent skills in color correction
Experience
• Added music, sound effects and dialogue to edited videos and films.
• Weaved soundtracks together from various sources for finished film.
• Checked edited videos and films for mistakes and made corrections when needed.
Skills:
• Camera Operations, Video Editing.
Education
Bachelor of Psychology - 2015 Odessa I.I. Mechnikov national university/ faculty psychology/ the Department of social help and practical psychology