Levon Hambardzumyan

V. Shengavit,10 str.,h.23,Yerevan, Armenia , (+37477)426219/mob./

[email protected], www.levon.dixi.am

PERSONAL DATA

Date of Birth: February 09. 1981

Place of Birth: Yerevan, Armenia

Nationality: Armenian

Citizenship: Armenia

EDUCATION

Armenian National Ballet School in Yerevan 1989-1999

Secondary School N.152 1987-1989

PROFESSIONAL TRAINING

1. Computer Knowledge and Skills 1997-1998

2. Communication Skills 2003

3.Analytical Psychology by Young

Analysis of Dreams; Language of Symbols and its Interpretation 2003

Unconsciousness as an Affective Mechanism to Consciousness 2003

4."Toys for children’s rehabilitation” international symposium 2005

5.“International scientific practical symposium

devoted to the International Child Protection Day” 2006

6.”Psychology of advertizing” Russian Federation, Krasnodar 2007

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

National Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan, 1998-2005

Yerevan, Armenia

Sollist of Ballet

World Vision International, Yerevan, Armenia 2003- 2006

Dance Therapist

“Vivaro” Bookmaker agency 2004-2006

Controller of electronic payments methods

Krasnodar State Philharmonic Society named after G. Ponomarenko 2006-2008

Russian Federation, Krasnodar

PR meneger, designer

“Mishle” advertizing agency 2006-2008

Russian Federation, Krasnodar

PR meneger

2007-2008

“Dostuchatsya” commertial catalogue

Russian Federation, Krasnodar

Creative director

Advertizing Agency, Yerevan, Armenia 2008-present

Designer

Realized Projects

Producer and Executor of Charity Concert of composer and poet V.Andreasyan 2005

Author and Executor of “www.opera.am, www.razmikamyan.am, www.barekamutyun.am, www.momik.am, www.dixi.am”

ADDITIONAL DATA

Computer Literacy: CorelDraw, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premier, Flash-animation, Autoplay, Autorun(presentation programs), Web-design