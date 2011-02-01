Levon Hambardzumyan
V. Shengavit,10 str.,h.23,Yerevan, Armenia , (+37477)426219/mob./
[email protected], www.levon.dixi.am
PERSONAL DATA
Date of Birth: February 09. 1981
Place of Birth: Yerevan, Armenia
Nationality: Armenian
Citizenship: Armenia
EDUCATION
Armenian National Ballet School in Yerevan 1989-1999
Secondary School N.152 1987-1989
PROFESSIONAL TRAINING
1. Computer Knowledge and Skills 1997-1998
2. Communication Skills 2003
3.Analytical Psychology by Young
Analysis of Dreams; Language of Symbols and its Interpretation 2003
Unconsciousness as an Affective Mechanism to Consciousness 2003
4."Toys for children’s rehabilitation” international symposium 2005
5.“International scientific practical symposium
devoted to the International Child Protection Day” 2006
6.”Psychology of advertizing” Russian Federation, Krasnodar 2007
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
National Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan, 1998-2005
Yerevan, Armenia
Sollist of Ballet
World Vision International, Yerevan, Armenia 2003- 2006
Dance Therapist
“Vivaro” Bookmaker agency 2004-2006
Controller of electronic payments methods
Krasnodar State Philharmonic Society named after G. Ponomarenko 2006-2008
Russian Federation, Krasnodar
PR meneger, designer
“Mishle” advertizing agency 2006-2008
Russian Federation, Krasnodar
PR meneger
2007-2008
“Dostuchatsya” commertial catalogue
Russian Federation, Krasnodar
Creative director
Advertizing Agency, Yerevan, Armenia 2008-present
Designer
Realized Projects
Producer and Executor of Charity Concert of composer and poet V.Andreasyan 2005
Author and Executor of “www.opera.am, www.razmikamyan.am, www.barekamutyun.am, www.momik.am, www.dixi.am”
ADDITIONAL DATA
Computer Literacy: CorelDraw, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premier, Flash-animation, Autoplay, Autorun(presentation programs), Web-design