LilitAghajanyan

I have 3 year of experience in both web and mobile development as front-end developer. My expertise areas are:- Web design

- UI/UX design

- Graphic design

- HTML

- CSS3

- JavaScript

- Bootstrap

- jQuery

- Adobe Photoshop

- PSD to HTML

- PHP

- Laravel

- Yii

-Symphony

- 3d

- 2d

- logo design

- wordpress

If you need a dynemic website you can edit without too trouble or if you need PSD to HTML. If you are intereted feel free to message me. Due to my experience and passion for front-end I write , CLEAN, pixel-perfect, easy-to-understand, easy-to-maintain and well commented code.

Looking for long-term clients