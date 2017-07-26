Переводчик Английский/Французский языки

Hello.I'm 22 years old. I've been living and studying in Russia.The main sphere of my interest is languages. I have a Bachelor degree in Linguistic. I have an Advanced level of English language and a great experience of creating high quality translations and content in this language. Also, i have a B2 level of French. Learning french was my cherished dream. I'm highly motivated to develop my skills in French by my personal interest. So, being not fluent at french I`m always glad to receive a job in it and do in with special accuracy and adoration. Finally, I'm Russian native speaker. I love this language. The linguistic means of it give me a wide field of creative, literal, art job. It would be a pleasure for me to open a world of Russian language for you as well.I specialize in International communication and Tourism. I understand psychological characteristics of representatives of different cultures, and the main issues which one can face during international communication. This helps me ensure effective intercultural communication between representatives of different cultures and conduct international negotiations in different professional spheres. Besides, i have experience in hotel business, and know the nuances of tourism management.During my lifetime I've been emerged in the sphere of choreography and sport. My personal hobby are connected with dancing, stage performances, sport, lifestyle, and participating in international volunteering projects.So, the main spheres of my work activity are translations from the languages above-mentioned, writing an articles and content in it, assistance in learning Russian, and other projects connected with this language. Also, I would be glad to receive from you another interesting and creative projects offers.