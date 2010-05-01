2D Artist

ALINA KOSTIUK

08 October 1990

E-mail: [email protected]

Portfolio: http://alinakostiuk.tumblr.com/

Mobile: +38 (093) 618 18 75

Ukraine, Vinnitsa.

SUMMARY:

I got Master of Science degree in the specialty Mechanical Engineering technology in 2012. Now I am finished study in science magistracy. During this time, I twice worked with the publishing house "Eksmo". Also worked as freelancer, illustrate games, made greeting cards for private companies, create concept arts and character design. My English level is intermediate, Ukrainian, Russian – fluent. I'm very interested in the study and design of games, graphics, and making illustrations and arts.

OBJECTIVE:

• The position that lets me to apply my knowledge and skills to practice in graphic design, game design and illustrations.

• To work on serious projects in company which will have the potential to make my ideas and suggestions come real.

• To collaborate with professionals.

EDUCATION:

2011 Bachelor, Vinnitsa National Technical University.

Specialization – Engineering mechanics.

2012 Master of Science Vinnitsa National Technical University.

Specialization – Mechanical Engineering technology.

COMPETITIONS:

• Has participated and won the third prize in 2D raster graphics in the tenth international competition on the Web-design and computer graphics.

WORK EXPERIENCE:

Рublishing house "Eksmo".

Employment terms: 04/2011 – 6/2012

Position: illustrator

Responsibilities:

• Participated in the creation of a children's book publishing, as the main illustrator.

• 250+ illustrations without background.

• Drew an interactive calendar which included more than 60 illustrations, characters, icons and graphics.

Freelance

Employment terms: 05/2010 – 10/2012

Position: illustrator

Responsibilities:

• Participated in the creation of arts for publishing and web.

• Concept arts character design.

Drew Flash games with many illustrations, characters, icons, backgrounds and graphics.

TECHNICAL SKILLS

Software: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Flash — High level

Hardware: Wacom Intuos series, Cintiq

• Creating illustrations for books.

• Graphics for games.

• Character Creation.

• Concept art

• Create a design for greeting cards.

• Illustrated web graphics.

PERSONAL QUALITIES AND HOBBIES:

Honesty, imaginative, punctual, sociable, cooperative. I want to try to develop the game interface. I love reading and traveling.