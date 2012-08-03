Project Manager

Liudmila Kokoulina

Work Experience

2012, February - May, Butler Hill Group, Independent Contractor. Responsible for web search evaluation, work in multinational team.

2011, February – May, DuPont (Consulting project)

“Analysis of the Coating Materials Use at the Professional Construction market” involves market segmentation of B2B customers.

2010, June – August, Northern Capital Gateway, LLC (Internship) – Pulkovo Airport, Analyst of business processes.

Responsibilities: Business processes analysis, Optimization of business processes. The results of the internship are highly rated by the top-management.

2010, January – May, Coca Cola HBC Eurasia (Consulting project)

The project “Effectiveness of cross functional communication of Coca Cola HBC Eurasia at the example of HR and PR departments” completed with excellent grade.

2008, July – 2010, January, Wizardsoft software solutions company, St. Petersburg, Project Manager

Responsibilities: detailed coordination and management of “Open Software for Education” city-wide project. The project involved cross-department operations.

Education

2009-2011, Graduate School of Management, St. Petersburg State University, Russia, Master degree in International Business Program (in English), Graduation Diploma in Knowledge Management. GPA 4.5

2010, September, – 2011, February, School of Economics and Business Administration, Catholic University of Portugal, exchange semester

2003-2008, Faculty of Physics, St. Petersburg State University, Russia, Bachelor degree in Physics, Graduation Diploma in Computer Modeling. GPA 4.5

Additional trainings, Business games

2011, June, Finalist of International business game on energy management “Go green in the city” (Schneider Electric, Paris, France)

2011, May, First Prize Winner of International Final of “R U HR?” business game (L`Oreal, Paris, France)

2010, February-March, Project Management training (Saint-Petersburg)

2009, September-December, Business Communications training (Saint-Petersburg)

Languages

Russian: Native

English: Fluent

French: Intermediate

Portuguese: Basic

Computer skills

Advanced PC user (MS Office –all major applications, SPSS statistics software)