High-end beauty and fashion Retoucher

My name is Luciana. I am a retoucher and I know how to make your best photos even better!

I'm retouching photos 7 days a week, because I love my job and I love to feel gratitude of happy customers. You can see more examples of my work at Facebook: www.facebook.com/luciana.litus.1 and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lucianalitus_retouch

I use only non-destructive, non-blurring retouching methods.

Assignment shall be accomplished with great attention to details and to the highest professional standards.

WHAT IS MY GOAL?

My goal is to give every picture the most natural look possible and save the skin texture.

HOW DO I WORK?

I am using Photoshop and Lightroom

MY RATES:

My rates are depends on what you want to be done with the image. Send your photo(s) to my email: [email protected] and write in details, what you need to do and I will get back to you with the quote.

WHY ME

• Time. By assigning some of your work to me you are simply buying yourself time. You relax - I do the job.

• Quality. Your photos shall look perfect.

• Privacy. Your photos are safe. I will never post your pics without permission.

I prefer to work with RAW files!