QA, Software Tester

NataliiaLytvynenko

Lviv

Ukraine

contact number: +38 (063) 224-1-888

e-mail: [email protected]

Position: QA, Junior Software Tester

Qualification: specialist in international economic relations

Education:

2014 – Lviv Quality Assurance School, basic course of software testing

2008 – International Aviation Training Center, cabin crew (Boeing – 737-300-900)

2003 - 2008 – Lviv Commercial Academy,

Faculty of international economic relations, speciality is international economic relations

2003 - courses of office work and office manager

General:

My total work experience is more than 10 years. From each job I have positive characteristics, good

feedback about my work from colleagues and management, and high professional

achievements. After six years in aviation, reaching maximum career there, I

decided that I need to study and develop myself further. I think that working

in IT industry - this is exactly what I need. I am purposeful and responsible

person. If I undertake for any business, I used to doing it perfectly. I am

always willing to study and work hard and diligently to achieve the set goal.

Today my goal is to become a good specialist, an expert, in the field of

software testing.

Professional skills and knowledges:

Operating Systems: Windows /XP/Vista/7/8

Database Management Systems: MS SQL Server (junior)

Bug Tracking System: Jira

Internet Browsers: - Internet Explorer

- FireFox 9-14

- Safari

- Opera 10.0 -12.17

- Google Chrome

Office Tools: MS Office

Test activities:

- Smoke-testing, GUI, compatibility, black-box, exploratory, manual functional, installation testing, usability testing, regression testing

- Creation of test plans, test cases, checklists, browser compatibility checklist, bug reports, daily/week/build-reports, test summary reports.

Experience:

2012-2014 – Ukraine International Airlines, instructor TRI of cabin crew on

Boeing 737 300/400/500/800/900

2011-2012 – Ukraine International Airlines, instructor LI of cabin crew on

Boeing 737 300/400/500/800/900

2009-2011 – Ukraine International Airlines, senior cabin crew member

2008-2009 – Ukraine International Airlines, cabin crew member

2007-2008 – “LK Ukraine group”, translater (English language)

2005-2006 – "Schwarzkopf", superviser

2004-2005 - "Schwarzkopf", consulting in sale

2003-2004 – Advertising agency «AsPrynt», an advertising agent

Foreign language:

English ( Upper-Intermediate level)

Date of birth:

10th of June 1986

Marital status:

single

Driver license:

Сategory - "В"

International passport: +

Readiness to the duty journeys: +

Chart of work: not important

Personal qualities:

ability to execute monotonous work, sociable, easy-trained, responsibility,

self-control, ability to work in the team, punctuality, diligence,

purposefulness and a large desire to study and work.

Certifications:

[2014]

«LQAS», Lviv Quality Assurance School