NataliiaLytvynenko
Lviv
Ukraine
contact number: +38 (063) 224-1-888
e-mail: [email protected]
Position: QA, Junior Software Tester
Qualification: specialist in international economic relations
Education:
2014 – Lviv Quality Assurance School, basic course of software testing
2008 – International Aviation Training Center, cabin crew (Boeing – 737-300-900)
2003 - 2008 – Lviv Commercial Academy,
Faculty of international economic relations, speciality is international economic relations
2003 - courses of office work and office manager
General:
My total work experience is more than 10 years. From each job I have positive characteristics, good
feedback about my work from colleagues and management, and high professional
achievements. After six years in aviation, reaching maximum career there, I
decided that I need to study and develop myself further. I think that working
in IT industry - this is exactly what I need. I am purposeful and responsible
person. If I undertake for any business, I used to doing it perfectly. I am
always willing to study and work hard and diligently to achieve the set goal.
Today my goal is to become a good specialist, an expert, in the field of
software testing.
Professional skills and knowledges:
Operating Systems: Windows /XP/Vista/7/8
Database Management Systems: MS SQL Server (junior)
Bug Tracking System: Jira
Internet Browsers: - Internet Explorer
- FireFox 9-14
- Safari
- Opera 10.0 -12.17
- Google Chrome
Office Tools: MS Office
Test activities:
- Smoke-testing, GUI, compatibility, black-box, exploratory, manual functional, installation testing, usability testing, regression testing
- Creation of test plans, test cases, checklists, browser compatibility checklist, bug reports, daily/week/build-reports, test summary reports.
Experience:
2012-2014 – Ukraine International Airlines, instructor TRI of cabin crew on
Boeing 737 300/400/500/800/900
2011-2012 – Ukraine International Airlines, instructor LI of cabin crew on
Boeing 737 300/400/500/800/900
2009-2011 – Ukraine International Airlines, senior cabin crew member
2008-2009 – Ukraine International Airlines, cabin crew member
2007-2008 – “LK Ukraine group”, translater (English language)
2005-2006 – "Schwarzkopf", superviser
2004-2005 - "Schwarzkopf", consulting in sale
2003-2004 – Advertising agency «AsPrynt», an advertising agent
Foreign language:
English ( Upper-Intermediate level)
Date of birth:
10th of June 1986
Marital status:
single
Driver license:
Сategory - "В"
International passport: +
Readiness to the duty journeys: +
Chart of work: not important
Personal qualities:
ability to execute monotonous work, sociable, easy-trained, responsibility,
self-control, ability to work in the team, punctuality, diligence,
purposefulness and a large desire to study and work.
Certifications:
[2014]
«LQAS», Lviv Quality Assurance School