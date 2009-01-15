EPAM Systems
HENADZI LUKASHENKA - EMPLOYEE PROFILE
TRAININGS AND CERTIFICATIONS
YEAR DISCIPLINE
2007 EPAM J2EE training
PROJECTS PARTICIPATION
MAY, 2008 - OCT, 2008
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.
JOB POSITION Software Engineer
PROJECT ROLES Developer
CUSTOMER EPAM Systems, Inc.
PROJECT EPAM Applicants Workbench
PARTICIPATION Development, bug fixing, implement requirements
TEAM Project Manager, bussiness analyst, ts engeneer, developers, project coordinator, testers
DATABASE Oracle 10g
TOOLS Eclipse3.4, Apache Tomcat, Subversion, EPAM PMC, sqldeveloper, Firefox, IE6, IE7
TECHNOLOGIES Technologies J2EE, HTML/DHTML, XML/XSL/XSLT, AJAX, JavaScript, Hibernate, Struts, IBATIS, PL/SQL, SQL
FEB, 2008 - MAY, 2008
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.
JOB POSITION Junior Software Engineer
PROJECT ROLES Developer
CUSTOMER EPAM Systems, Inc.
PROJECT EPAM Sales Pipeline Forecast tool
PARTICIPATION Development, bug fixing, implement requirements
TEAM Project Manager, bussiness analyst, ts engeneer, developers, project coordinator, testers
DATABASE Oracle
TOOLS Eclipse3.3.1, NetBeans 6.0, Apache Tomcat, Subversion, EPAM PMC, sqldeveloper, Firefox, IE6, IE7
TECHNOLOGIES JSP, Java/JavaScript, AJAX, Hibernate3, SQL, Struts, Spring, PL/SQL
JAN, 2008 - FEB, 2008
EPAM SYSTEMS
JOB POSITION Junior Software Engineer
PROJECT ROLES Developer
CUSTOMER EPAM Systems, Inc.
PROJECT EPM-JIRA: JIRA TrackPoint plugin for integration PMC with JIRA
PARTICIPATION Developing listener to post JIRA worklogs to PMC
TEAM 6 developers
DATABASE MS SQL 2000
TOOLS Eclipse3.3.1, NetBeans 6.0, Jakarta Tomcat, Subversion, EPAM PMC, JIRA
TECHNOLOGIES JSP, Velosity, Java/JavaScript, WebWork, OFBiz
SEP, 2007 - DEC, 2007
EPAM SYSTEMS
JOB POSITION Junior Software Engineer
PROJECT ROLES programmer, tester
CUSTOMER Renaissance Capital (http://www.rencap.com/eng/)
PROJECT RENC-DDC
PARTICIPATION Developing several plugin (Custom fields, Listeners, Worklog Types, Calendars and other)
TEAM Mikhail Viktorov, Mikhail Spirydonau, Dzmitry Zahusta, Leanid Chaika
DATABASE MS SQL 2000
TOOLS Eclipse3.3.1, SQL Enterprise Manager, NetBeans 6.0, Jakarta Tomcat, Subversion, JIRA
TECHNOLOGIES DWR, JSP, Velosity, Java/JavaScript, WebWork, OFBiz
FEB, 2007 - APR, 2007
FREELANCER
JOB POSITION Developer
PROJECT ROLES Developer of application and database
CUSTOMER Drugstore
PROJECT Records and accounts of drugs
PARTICIPATION Development of database structure and application
TEAM 1 developer
DATABASE Foxpro
TOOLS Borland Delphi 7
TECHNOLOGIES Object pascal, Apollo 6.1, FreeReport
OCT, 2005 - JAN, 2006
THE MOGILEV BRANCH OF THE REPUBLIC UNITARY ENTERPRISE "BELARUSSIAN ORTHOPEDIC RESTORATIVE CENTRE"
JOB POSITION Software engineer
PROJECT ROLES Developer of application and database
CUSTOMER The Mogilev branch of the Republic Unitary Enterprise "Belarussian Orthopedic Restorative Centre"
PROJECT Accounting and reporting of material saving
PARTICIPATION Development of database structure and application
TEAM 1 developer
DATABASE Foxpro 2.6
TOOLS Foxpro 2.6
TECHNOLOGIES Foxpro database
JUL, 2005 - SEP, 2005
THE MOGILEV BRANCH OF THE REPUBLIC UNITARY ENTERPRISE "BELARUSSIAN ORTHOPEDIC RESTORATIVE CENTRE"
JOB POSITION Software engineer
PROJECT ROLES Developer of application and database
CUSTOMER The Mogilev branch of the Republic Unitary Enterprise "Belarussian Orthopedic Restorative Centre"
PROJECT The 16-th sheet of the branch's accounting
PARTICIPATION Development of database structure and application
TEAM 1 developer
DATABASE Foxpro 2.6
TOOLS Foxpro 2.6
TECHNOLOGIES Foxpro database
FEB, 2005 - JUN, 2005
THE MOGILEV BRANCH OF THE REPUBLIC UNITARY ENTERPRISE "BELARUSSIAN ORTHOPEDIC RESTORATIVE CENTRE"
JOB POSITION Software engineer
PROJECT ROLES Developer of application and database
CUSTOMER The Mogilev branch of the Republic Unitary Enterprise "Belarussian Orthopedic Restorative Centre"
PROJECT The Main Book
PARTICIPATION Development of database structure and application
TEAM 1 developer
DATABASE Foxpro 2.6
TOOLS Foxpro 2.6
TECHNOLOGIES Foxpro database
JUL, 2003 - SEP, 2003
FREELANCER
JOB POSITION Developer
PROJECT ROLES Developer of application and database
CUSTOMER The board of administrators of the festival "Zolotoy shlyager"
PROJECT Records and accounts tickts dealers
PARTICIPATION Development of database structure and application
TEAM 1 developer
DATABASE Foxpro
TOOLS Borland Delphi 5
TECHNOLOGIES Object pascal, Apollo 5.1, XLS Report
