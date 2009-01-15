EPAM Systems

________________________________________

HENADZI LUKASHENKA - EMPLOYEE PROFILE

TRAININGS AND CERTIFICATIONS

YEAR DISCIPLINE

2007 EPAM J2EE training

PROJECTS PARTICIPATION

MAY, 2008 - OCT, 2008

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.

JOB POSITION Software Engineer

PROJECT ROLES Developer

CUSTOMER EPAM Systems, Inc.

PROJECT EPAM Applicants Workbench

PARTICIPATION Development, bug fixing, implement requirements

TEAM Project Manager, bussiness analyst, ts engeneer, developers, project coordinator, testers

DATABASE Oracle 10g

TOOLS Eclipse3.4, Apache Tomcat, Subversion, EPAM PMC, sqldeveloper, Firefox, IE6, IE7

TECHNOLOGIES Technologies J2EE, HTML/DHTML, XML/XSL/XSLT, AJAX, JavaScript, Hibernate, Struts, IBATIS, PL/SQL, SQL

FEB, 2008 - MAY, 2008

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.

JOB POSITION Junior Software Engineer

PROJECT ROLES Developer

CUSTOMER EPAM Systems, Inc.

PROJECT EPAM Sales Pipeline Forecast tool

PARTICIPATION Development, bug fixing, implement requirements

TEAM Project Manager, bussiness analyst, ts engeneer, developers, project coordinator, testers

DATABASE Oracle

TOOLS Eclipse3.3.1, NetBeans 6.0, Apache Tomcat, Subversion, EPAM PMC, sqldeveloper, Firefox, IE6, IE7

TECHNOLOGIES JSP, Java/JavaScript, AJAX, Hibernate3, SQL, Struts, Spring, PL/SQL

JAN, 2008 - FEB, 2008

EPAM SYSTEMS

JOB POSITION Junior Software Engineer

PROJECT ROLES Developer

CUSTOMER EPAM Systems, Inc.

PROJECT EPM-JIRA: JIRA TrackPoint plugin for integration PMC with JIRA

PARTICIPATION Developing listener to post JIRA worklogs to PMC

TEAM 6 developers

DATABASE MS SQL 2000

TOOLS Eclipse3.3.1, NetBeans 6.0, Jakarta Tomcat, Subversion, EPAM PMC, JIRA

TECHNOLOGIES JSP, Velosity, Java/JavaScript, WebWork, OFBiz

SEP, 2007 - DEC, 2007

EPAM SYSTEMS

JOB POSITION Junior Software Engineer

PROJECT ROLES programmer, tester

CUSTOMER Renaissance Capital (http://www.rencap.com/eng/)

PROJECT RENC-DDC

PARTICIPATION Developing several plugin (Custom fields, Listeners, Worklog Types, Calendars and other)

TEAM Mikhail Viktorov, Mikhail Spirydonau, Dzmitry Zahusta, Leanid Chaika

DATABASE MS SQL 2000

TOOLS Eclipse3.3.1, SQL Enterprise Manager, NetBeans 6.0, Jakarta Tomcat, Subversion, JIRA

TECHNOLOGIES DWR, JSP, Velosity, Java/JavaScript, WebWork, OFBiz

FEB, 2007 - APR, 2007

FREELANCER

JOB POSITION Developer

PROJECT ROLES Developer of application and database

CUSTOMER Drugstore

PROJECT Records and accounts of drugs

PARTICIPATION Development of database structure and application

TEAM 1 developer

DATABASE Foxpro

TOOLS Borland Delphi 7

TECHNOLOGIES Object pascal, Apollo 6.1, FreeReport

OCT, 2005 - JAN, 2006

THE MOGILEV BRANCH OF THE REPUBLIC UNITARY ENTERPRISE "BELARUSSIAN ORTHOPEDIC RESTORATIVE CENTRE"

JOB POSITION Software engineer

PROJECT ROLES Developer of application and database

CUSTOMER The Mogilev branch of the Republic Unitary Enterprise "Belarussian Orthopedic Restorative Centre"

PROJECT Accounting and reporting of material saving

PARTICIPATION Development of database structure and application

TEAM 1 developer

DATABASE Foxpro 2.6

TOOLS Foxpro 2.6

TECHNOLOGIES Foxpro database

JUL, 2005 - SEP, 2005

THE MOGILEV BRANCH OF THE REPUBLIC UNITARY ENTERPRISE "BELARUSSIAN ORTHOPEDIC RESTORATIVE CENTRE"

JOB POSITION Software engineer

PROJECT ROLES Developer of application and database

CUSTOMER The Mogilev branch of the Republic Unitary Enterprise "Belarussian Orthopedic Restorative Centre"

PROJECT The 16-th sheet of the branch's accounting

PARTICIPATION Development of database structure and application

TEAM 1 developer

DATABASE Foxpro 2.6

TOOLS Foxpro 2.6

TECHNOLOGIES Foxpro database

FEB, 2005 - JUN, 2005

THE MOGILEV BRANCH OF THE REPUBLIC UNITARY ENTERPRISE "BELARUSSIAN ORTHOPEDIC RESTORATIVE CENTRE"

JOB POSITION Software engineer

PROJECT ROLES Developer of application and database

CUSTOMER The Mogilev branch of the Republic Unitary Enterprise "Belarussian Orthopedic Restorative Centre"

PROJECT The Main Book

PARTICIPATION Development of database structure and application

TEAM 1 developer

DATABASE Foxpro 2.6

TOOLS Foxpro 2.6

TECHNOLOGIES Foxpro database

JUL, 2003 - SEP, 2003

FREELANCER

JOB POSITION Developer

PROJECT ROLES Developer of application and database

CUSTOMER The board of administrators of the festival "Zolotoy shlyager"

PROJECT Records and accounts tickts dealers

PARTICIPATION Development of database structure and application

TEAM 1 developer

DATABASE Foxpro

TOOLS Borland Delphi 5

TECHNOLOGIES Object pascal, Apollo 5.1, XLS Report