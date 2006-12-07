Junior web developer

Hi! I was born in Ukraine and I am 16 years old. I've been studying IT for two years now and I'm currently proficient in HTML5/CSS5/Javascript at junior developer level. I can create a website from scratch, which will be beautiful and fast, as well as adapted for mobile devices. I am proficient in SASS, SCSS, BOOTSTRAP and WordPress. I also have experience in Adobe Photoshop, Premier pro and After effects. I am passionate about my work and love to take on interesting and challenging projects that I can be held accountable for. Let's work together!